Henderson and Gomez withdraw from England squad for Kosovo game

By Press Association
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 12:04 PM

Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson are to miss England’s final UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday due to illness and injury respectively.

The PA news agency understands Gomez was hurt when clashing knees in an accidental collision with Kieran Trippier.

His Liverpool team-mate Henderson missed the 7-0 home win over Montenegro after arriving in the England camp with a viral infection and has not fully recovered.

A statement from the FA said: “Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez will miss England’s final UEFA EURO 2020 qualifier in Kosovo on Sunday.

“Henderson arrived in camp with a viral infection that has not fully cleared. Meanwhile, his Liverpool team-mate Gomez sustained a knock in training on Friday and has not recovered sufficiently enough to travel.

Joe Gomez was booed by England fans when he came on as a substitute against Montenegro (Nick Potts/PA)
“The pair now return to their club meaning the Three Lions will head to Pristina on Saturday with a 23-man squad.”

England sealed their qualification for next summer’s tournament against Montenegro on Thursday night.

However, England’s 1,000th international was overshadowed by the boos that greeted Gomez when he came on as a second-half substitute.

Gomez was left with a scratch on his face following a confrontation with Raheem Sterling this week at St George’s Park. The Manchester City star was subsequently dropped from the squad to face Montenegro.

Joe Gomez Jordan Henderson TOPIC: Soccer

