Helander makes Rangers move

Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 12:47 PM

Rangers have signed Sweden defender Filip Helander from Bologna for an undisclosed fee.

Helander, 26, who made 23 appearances for Serie A side Bologna last season, has agreed a four-year deal after the two clubs agreed a reported fee of £3.5milion.

“The @svenskfotboll international joins on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee subject to international clearance,” Rangers announced on their official Twitter site.

Helander started out at hometown club Malmo and was signed by Italian club Verona in the summer of 2015.

The central defender spent just one season at Verona before moving on to Bologna, initially on a season-long loan in 2016, before the deal was made permanent in 2017. He has made 10 senior appearances for Sweden.

“I’m delighted to be joining Rangers FC, it’s a special club with tremendous fans and a unique history,” Helander said.

“I’ve come here to battle for every point and to win trophies and I’m looking forward to meeting my team-mates and getting started.”

- Press Association

