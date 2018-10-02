Hector Bellerin is receiving high praise for this interview on social issues

Hector Bellerin might be a young footballer at just 23, but he’s not afraid to speak his mind on matters football-related or otherwise.

The 23-year-old Arsenal and Spain full-back participated in a Real Talk interview with his club ahead of the Gunners’ trip to Fulham on Sunday, covering a number of social issues including the role of footballers in the global conversation.

“As footballers we have a massive platform that we should be using way more than we actually are,” said Bellerin.

“I know it’s very comfortable to sit at home and stay with your family, kids and friends and not worry about anything. But with the platform we have we should be the people that scream at the social issues and put them out there so as a society we can move forward.”

What a great cause. Anything I can do to help, please let me know. https://t.co/1DZjonsrOf— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) April 27, 2018

Bellerin touched on the environment, mental health and world leadership in the wide-ranging chat, and suggested the views of young people were not being represented by all of those in charge.

“It feels that while the young people are trying to fight for a world where there’s equality, everyone’s the same, everyone’s helping each other, we want to take care of the planet… it seems like the people that are ruling and are being presidents right now want to do it the other way round.

“They want to separate people, they want to make even more damage on this earth while we’re trying to make it better.”

An illuminating piece from someone who is definitely more than 'just a footballer'. Big up @HectorBellerin 🙌https://t.co/e5VdNqnsn4 — Carl (@BigJackal) October 2, 2018

Bellerin’s interview went down very well among fans, with Arsenal supporters showing their pride.

You are a credit to our football club. — Pain In The Arsenal (@PainInThArsenal) October 2, 2018

Many recognised the importance of a footballer like Bellerin commenting on matters beyond football, rather than sticking to issues surrounding their own sport.

Easily one of the most important players in modern football..... 👏🏽 — Amiel Walia (@Amiel468) October 2, 2018

Thanks Hector for your guts, sensitivity and intelligence in addressing real issues head on. You’re a positive force and a great role model. Love your dedication to improve, on the pitch and off it too. — SkoonBedonnerd (@SkoonBedonnerd) October 2, 2018

What a lovely young man — Kane (@K88Baker) October 2, 2018

It’s clear that in Bellerin’s opinion the role of a right-back goes far beyond patrolling the flank.

- Press Association