News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Hector Bellerin believes Arsenal can still qualify for Champions League

Hector Bellerin believes Arsenal can still qualify for Champions League
By Press Association
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 01:30 PM

Hector Bellerin insists Arsenal remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification having recovered from a slow restart.

The Gunners lost their opening two matches as the Premier League returned following a 100-day shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But a resounding 4-0 win over Norwich on Wednesday night continued their turnaround in form as a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brace, a first of the season for Granit Xhaka and a debut goal for Cedric Soares condemned the sorry Canaries to another defeat.

With Chelsea and Leicester losing on the same night and 10 points separating the third-placed Foxes and Burnley in ninth, Bellerin believes Arsenal can still secure a return to the Champions League.

“For us that has been the goal since the beginning of the season,” he said. “And obviously coming back from lockdown that has always been our goal.

“It wasn’t the best of starts to our Premier League return, but we have been working really hard through the whole of quarantine – not just physically but tactically as well.

“I think we just needed those games to get all those new concepts onto the pitch. I think slowly we are getting there and we are improving.”

If Arsenal are to achieve their ambition then the goals of Aubameyang will be a large factor in them doing so.

Presented both of his goals on a platter by Norwich, his first effort was his 50th Premier League goal in just his 79th appearance in the competition.

No Arsenal player has reached the landmark quicker and Bellerin was full of praise for the skipper.

“I think the stats speak for themselves,” the right-back added.

Aubameyang reached 50 Premier League goals for Arsenal against Norwich (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA)
Aubameyang reached 50 Premier League goals for Arsenal against Norwich (Shaun Botterill/NMC Pool/PA)

“It is very hard nowadays to get a striker that can score that many goals in that many games. We are very happy to have him.

“He has proved that he is also working really hard, because some of the goals he scores comes from the hard work the whole team is doing on the pitch, from pressing really high.”

While Arsenal have Champions League football on their mind, for Norwich it now looks almost certain to be the Sky Bet Championship for them next season.

Six points adrift at the bottom and without a point or a goal in their three league games since the restart, Alex Tettey knows confidence levels need to rise to give the East Anglian outfit any chance of beating the drop.

“We need to work hard and get some confidence,” he told the club’s official website.

“At the moment, it’s very difficult for the team to get confidence by creating chances.

“It’s been a difficult season, we’ve only ever had one or two centre-backs that have been fit.

“To play in the Premier League with only two fit centre-backs, that’s not a pillar to start from. You need to have all your centre-halves available. I have stepped in sometimes…You need your back four to be the same game after game.”

More on this topic

John Cotter opts against taking Waterford jobJohn Cotter opts against taking Waterford job

Pep Guardiola dismisses suggestion Jadon Sancho could return to Man CityPep Guardiola dismisses suggestion Jadon Sancho could return to Man City

Jose Mourinho hoping Tottenham can sort out new contract for Eric DierJose Mourinho hoping Tottenham can sort out new contract for Eric Dier

Jordan Henderson has proved critics wrong, says Mohamed SalahJordan Henderson has proved critics wrong, says Mohamed Salah


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Alex TetteyHector BellerinPremier LeagueArsenalNorwichTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Rodgers: Foxes need to ‘reset mentality’ to make Champions LeagueRodgers: Foxes need to ‘reset mentality’ to make Champions League

Football rumours from the media: Serge Aurier to Monaco?Football rumours from the media: Serge Aurier to Monaco?

Dalo's GAA Show: Throwback to old-school back door as Mike Quirke defends the county managerDalo's GAA Show: Throwback to old-school back door as Mike Quirke defends the county manager

Jurgen Klopp preparing Liverpool for a four-team title race next seasonJurgen Klopp preparing Liverpool for a four-team title race next season


Lifestyle

Tom Breathnach hails the beginning of Ireland’s 2020 staycation season.Fáilte Ireland: Land of a thousand welcomes once again

It is the fourth of May, 2007. I am coming home from work, tired and scrolling through images of Trapani, Sicily - our holiday destination in a few weeks. Nothing remarkable about the journey, until I read the story of a missing girl in Praia De Luz, Portugal.Learning Points: Give Madeleine McCann's family the space to put their lives back together

Happy 4th of July! The U.S.A. is waking up this morning to its annual star-spangled birthday, but as national celebrations go, you can expect a little less sparkle in the fireworks this summer. 2020 has been a torrid time for the nation; a pandemic, a racial awakening… a Trump presidency.What happens when America's borders reopen again? Our travel expert gets the lowdown

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Thursday's TV Highlights: Summer at Seven looks at the lives of young people emerging from lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »