Heber scores again as New York City FC beat 10-man Sporting Kansas City

Heber scored his sixth goal in five games as New York City FC beat 10-man Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Friday night.

Anton Tinnerholm opened the scoring in the 41st minute with his first goal for NYCFC and Heber doubled the home side’s advantage nine minutes after the break, earning his ninth goal of the season.

After Roger Espinoza had been sent off, Ilie Sanchez got one back for Kansas City in the 73rd minute but Alexander Ring, having got the assist for Tinnerholm’s effort, put his name on the scoresheet four minutes later to wrap up the victory at Yankee Stadium.

NYCFC head into the All-Star break level on points with DC United in third place in the Eastern Conference.

In the night’s other game, Los Angeles FC moved 12 points clear at the top of the Western Conference after beating Atlanta United 4-3.

Adama Diomande scored the first of four home goals in a 12-minute period in the 33rd minute, before Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela and Eduard Atuesta all added to the scoreline before half-time.

Mo Adams had scored just two minutes into the game for Atlanta and Josef Martinez frustrated the home side by adding a goal in first-half stoppage time.

Los Angeles then nearly threw the three points away when Eddie Segura scored an own goal six minutes into the second half, but managed to hold on to their narrow lead and hand the visitors their sixth straight away defeat.

- Press Association