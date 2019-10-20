News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hearts and Bristol City investigate allegations of racist abuse by fans

By Press Association
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 05:39 PM

Hearts and Bristol City have started investigations following allegations of racist abuse from their fans during their respective league fixtures over the weekend.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was alleged to have been targeted after scoring a 39th-minute equaliser in front of Hearts support during their 1-1 draw at Tynecastle on Sunday.

The Ladbrokes Premiership outfit said after the match they would hand out indefinite bans to anyone found guilty.

A short statement read: “The club is aware of the incident in question and is currently investigating it.

‪”It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offence will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle Park.”

Bristol City also vowed to take action after claims racist language was used by their fans during their 3-0 Championship defeat at Luton on Saturday.

A statement on their website read: “Bristol City Football Club has been made aware of allegations of racist language used in the away end at Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road.

“The club naturally condemns any form of abuse or racist language.

“Bristol City are a family club which celebrates its diversity and inclusivity. Action will be taken against anyone behaving in a racist manner at a Bristol City match, who has purchased their ticket or season card through the club as well as reporting them to the relevant authorities.

“The club are now fully investigating these reports and can assure supporters that appropriate action will be taken.”

