'He never got over Emi's death': Emiliano Sala’s father dies

Emiliano Sala’s father has died, months after the footballer was killed in a plane crash in the English Channel, a politician has said.

Horacio Sala, 58, died at his home in Progreso in Argentina’s Santa Fe province, local media reported on Friday.

The 28-year-old Argentine footballer, who had signed for Cardiff City, disappeared with the pilot of the Piper Malibu after it crashed in the waters north of Guernsey on January 21.

Progreso mayor Julio Muller told radio station La Red of Mr Sala’s death.

“The partner of Horacio called me at five in the morning. The doctors were already there. When he left his home, he had already died,” Mr Muller said, according to local media reports.

He could never get over Emi’s death

Mr Muller cited “a heart problem” for the father’s death.

Emiliano Sala’s remains were recovered on February 6 after a private search, but the pilot, David Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, is still missing.

The father said he was “desperate” after the underwater search found the crashed aircraft.

“I cannot believe it. This is a dream. A bad dream. I am desperate,” Mr Sala told local broadcaster Cronica TV.

- Press Association