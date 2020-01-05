'He might have just got himself one': Mick McCarthy hints at Ireland cap for Adam Idah

Mick McCarthy has hinted Adam Idah could get a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad after scoring a hat-trick on his second Norwich start.

The Cork teenager, formerly of College Corinthians, put three past Preston in a 4-2 win just three days after making his Premier League debut as an injury-time substitute against Crystal Palace.

A hat-trick from Adam Idah sends @NorwichCityFC to the #EmiratesFACup through to the fourth round pic.twitter.com/eyFL0tjMrl January 4, 2020

Idah opened the scoring inside 84 seconds, played a role in Onel Hernandez’s goal, and had Norwich 3-0 up before the break as he fired into an open goal from distance. He completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot after being felled by goalkeeper Connor Ripley.

With Teemu Pukki an injury doubt and Manchester United up next, Idah is hoping to have made a case for more involvement.

What a feeling that was! 🤩🎩 pic.twitter.com/hKaNYiW4xz — Adam (@adamidah1) January 4, 2020

But Daniel Farke isn't the only manager to take notice, with McCarthy telling BT Sport he could be rewarded with an Ireland cap.

"He might have just got himself one. He's just scored a hat-trick today, and he's playing in a real competitive game - not a U21s, not a U23s, it's an FA Cup tie against a good Preston team."

After scoring a hat-trick for Norwich today, 18-year old Adam Idah might be getting a senior cap for Ireland soon 🙌 And it's not because @mrjakehumphrey has been asking Mick McCarthy all day! The young striker has caught the boss' eye ☘️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/VteD9GNz7H — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 4, 2020

Idah would be the fourth teenage Irish striker in the Premier League to be capped since 2018, if selected, following Aaron Connolly, Michael Obafemi, and Troy Parrott.

Ireland will travel away to Slovakia on March 26 in a Euro 2020 play-off semi-final, with a potential final five days later.