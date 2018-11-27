Home»sport

'He deserves a chance at the international job' - Dundalk's McEleney says Stephen Kenny can succeed with Ireland

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 01:47 PM
By Joel Slattery

Dundalk's Patrick McEleney has said that Stephen Kenny deserves his shot at managing the Republic of Ireland team.

Speaking as he was named SSE Airtricity League/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for October/November, McEleney admitted “it was a sad day” to see Kenny leave Oriel Park.

“Stephen’s exit was being reported but you just didn’t know what was going to happen. Speaking on behalf of the boys, we’re delighted for him as he deserves a chance at the international job.”

A goalscorer in the FAI Cup final McEleney helped Dundalk win the double after returning home from Oldham. His 73rd minute goal proved to be the winner and capped off a remarkable season for the Co Louth club.

“The thing you’re dreaming about before the final is scoring the winner and just trying to contribute as much as you can to the team. So it was a magic end to the season.

“It’s always nice to get wee awards and to get recognised, although I think it was more to do with the goal than anything else! I’m well happy to win it though.”


KEYWORDS

Stephen KennyRepublic of IrelandSoccer

