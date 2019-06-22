News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hazard, Willian and Rob Green party the night away after Europa League triumph

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 02:39 PM

Video released by Chelsea shows exactly how the players celebrated their Europa League final victory against Arsenal.

The Blues had beaten Arsenal 4-1 in the Baku final in May, after a devastating second-half performance saw them claim their third European title of the decade.

The video shows Brazilian winger Willian playing a drum along to the music, while Eden Hazard, Gonzalo Higuain and third-choice goalkeeper Rob Green danced the night away.


Chelsea last won the Europa League in 2013, and the trophy took centre stage in the aftermath of that victory, with players seen dancing around the silverware throughout the night.

Manager Maurizio Sarri has since left the club for Serie A side Juventus, while reserve goalie Green retired once the season reached its conclusion.

- Press Association

