Hazard ‘one of the special signings of the summer’ – Martinez

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 09:23 PM

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez believes Eden Hazard is the “perfect fit” for Real Madrid.

The midfielder has joined the Spanish giants from Chelsea for a package that could reportedly end up as much as £130million (€145.77 million).

Martinez, preparing to play Scotland in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Tuesday night, insists Hazard has made the right move.

He said: “He’s in the best moment of his career, at the age of 28, winning titles in different leagues.

“He can build a new project wherever that is as he’s one of the special signings of the summer.

“For Real Madrid, he’s a phenomenal footballer to get. There couldn’t be too many new chapters to his career so probably the only place he could go and win titles (is Madrid).

“I think it is the perfect fit. He’s a player who’s gone through clubs and can be treated as a hero. We’re all looking forward to how that new chapter at Real Madrid starts.”

- Press Association

ChelseaEden HazardReal MadridRoberto MartinezUEFA European Championship QualifyingBelgiumScotlandTOPIC: Chelsea FC

