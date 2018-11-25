Home»sport

Hazard: I might leave Chelsea instead of extending my contract

Sunday, November 25, 2018 - 09:38 PM

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has dropped his biggest hint yet he could leave at the end of the season.

The Belgium international has 18 months remaining on his contract and has been linked with both Real Madrid and Paris St Germain and admits a summer departure from Stamford Bridge is possible.

“For now I’m staying at Chelsea,” Hazard told Canal Plus.

“I have one year left in June. If I don’t extend, it (a move) is possible. I can’t see myself leaving in January. I wouldn’t do that to the club, to the fans.

“Next summer it’s a possibility, but it’s also possible that I spend the rest of my career at Chelsea.”

However, Hazard, who joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, has ruled out the possibility Ligue 1 could be his next destination.

“There has been contact in the past with PSG but I haven’t been tempted,” he added.

“If I have to go back to France one day, it would be to Lille. But today, there is no chance that I’ll come back in the French league.”

- Press Association


