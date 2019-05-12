NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hazard: Chelsea know where my future will be

Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 10:32 PM

Eden Hazard has told Chelsea he has made his mind up over his future.

The forward is yet to publicly announce if he will stay at Stamford Bridge after constant links to Real Madrid.

Hazard has just a year left on his contract having joined from Lille for £32million in 2012.

Eden Hazard (centre) was a substitute on the final day (Mike Egerton/PA)

Press Association Sport understands Chelsea are holding out for £100million if they are forced to sell him.

And after a substitute outing in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Leicester the Belgium international revealed he has made the club aware of his decision.

“Yes. A couple of weeks ago. Yes I have made my decision but it is not just about me,” said Hazard.

“I have made my decision, that’s it.”

When asked if his future will become clear after the Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29 he added: “I think so. We have a final to play and then I will see.”

Hazard blows kisses to Chelsea’s fans (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 28-year-old also admitted he wanted his future resolved earlier to avoid it being the season-long saga it has become.

“Yes, I wanted that but that’s not happened. I’m still waiting like you are waiting and like the fans are waiting,” he said.

Maurizio Sarri still unsure of Eden Hazard’s Chelsea future

“When you are on the pitch, you try to be focused on the pitch with the ball. That’s it. When I am on the pitch I just try to do the best.

“I am not thinking about this and this, my situation or the club’s situation. I just try to win games.”

Hazard played the final 22 minutes at the King Power Stadium as Chelsea finished third in the Premier League – 26 points behind champions Manchester City.

- Press Association

