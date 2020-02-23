News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Hazard blow for Real Madrid ahead of Champions League tie with Manchester City

Hazard blow for Real Madrid ahead of Champions League tie with Manchester City
By Press Association
Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 02:25 PM

Eden Hazard will miss Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 tie with Manchester City after suffering a broken ankle during Saturday’s LaLiga defeat at Levante.

The Belgium playmaker, who only recently returned from a three-month lay-off due to an ankle problem, was replaced in the second half of the 1-0 loss at the Ciutat de Valencia.

Hazard underwent tests on the injury on Sunday morning, after which Madrid confirmed the extent of the problem.

The club said in a statement: “Following the tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Madrid have not said how long they expect Hazard to be sidelined for but reports in Spain suggest he could be out for another two months.

That would rule the former Chelsea star out of both Champions League matches against City, the first of which takes place at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

It would also see him miss next weekend’s El Clasico showdown against title rivals Barcelona, as well as a host of other matches for Zinedine Zidane’s men.

More on this topic

Guardiola confident Laporte will be fit to face Real MadridGuardiola confident Laporte will be fit to face Real Madrid

Mourinho praises attitude of ‘amazing guy’ LamelaMourinho praises attitude of ‘amazing guy’ Lamela

VAR 'not good enough' after Lo Celso controversy, says LampardVAR 'not good enough' after Lo Celso controversy, says Lampard

Liam Mackey: All hail the King of Kings Liam Mackey: All hail the King of Kings

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

France remain on course for Six Nations Grand Slam after beating Wales in CardiffFrance remain on course for Six Nations Grand Slam after beating Wales in Cardiff

13-man Wexford steal victory with stoppage time goal at Croke Park13-man Wexford steal victory with stoppage time goal at Croke Park

Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory Beara power to emphatic victory over Castlegregory

Tipperary to wear jerseys commemorating Bloody Sunday centenaryTipperary to wear jerseys commemorating Bloody Sunday centenary


Lifestyle

Keep chomping on those carrots so your eyes will be in perfect working order for that prolonged annual gaze through the keyhole as Home of the Year returns for a sixth series next week.Home of the Year offers a good excuse for a bit of good-natured interiors voyeurism

They differ from the more prevalent oranges we eat because their flesh, and often the skin, is crimson or deep red in colour.Michelle Darmody: The best time of year to buy blood oranges

The annual Members Exhibition now underway at the Lavit Gallery in Cork features 92 works from 72 artists.The exhibition runs until March 7.Under the hammer: Your guide to upcoming auctions

There’s an oriental theme at the James Adam ‘At Home’ auction in Dublin, says Des O’SullivanAuctions: Sale full of eastern promise

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »