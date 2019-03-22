NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hayes: Chelsea fans should feel safe in Paris despite weapons seizure

Friday, March 22, 2019 - 10:02 AM

Weapons, fireworks and drugs were found on board a coach carrying Paris St Germain supporters to their side’s match against Chelsea Women in the Champions League on Thursday night.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes hopes the incident will not discourage supporters of the Blues from travelling to France for their return match, which Chelsea head into with a 2-0 first-leg lead.

“We have to remember that the women’s game is progressing, that fans are following, and with that comes the same level of scrutiny, and ultimately they have to behave, whether it’s our fans or their fans. The police dealt with it in the right way,” Hayes told BBC Sport.

“The police took care of what they had to, and I expect that the organisation and preparation for that will make sure that our fans are safe. I don’t think we should discourage anyone from going.”

“Weapons, including knives and knuckledusters, were recovered along with class A drugs,” said a Metropolitan Police statement.

All-Ireland freshers hurling title awarded to LIT after finalists arrive at different venues

“One man from the coach was arrested for possession of class A drugs and the remaining passengers were escorted from the area by police.”

On the field things could not have gone better, with Hannah Blundell and Erin Cuthbert giving the hosts a significant advantage to take to the Stade Jean Bouin next Wednesday.

“We were controlled, composed and experienced. It was a tactical game. It was cagey but we produced the quality in the right moments,” added Hayes.

Hannah Blundell celebrates scoring Chelsea’s opener (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“We’re always progressing, and this team is much further ahead than it was 12 months ago, regardless of our league position.

“I wouldn’t say we’re comfortable. That (the second leg) is going to be a 10-15,000-strong, packed crowd, and I expect it will be quite hostile, and we’re going to go through difficult moments.”

- Press Association

