Hasenhuttl believes Southampton have a ‘big opportunity’ against Everton

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has conceded his side have a huge point to prove as they prepare to return to the scene of their recent humiliation on Saturday.

Saints face Everton in their first game back at St Mary’s since their 9-0 horror show against Leicester last month, but steeled by two strong subsequent performances at Manchester City.

Those results have given Hasenhuttl plenty of optimism that they can make the most of the pressure currently afflicting their opponents and seal an overdue first home win of the season.

Hasenhuttl said at a press conference: “After the last home game we want to show that we can do it better.

“This is a big opportunity for us to win, because we have to win. Everybody knows this and the players are very focused.

“We had a very intense game in the last Premier League game against Manchester City. We were close to taking something there and the performance was much better.”

Hasenhuttl expects to have a full squad to choose from with the exception of defender Ryan Bertrand, who serves the last game of a three-match ban following his sending-off early in the Foxes fixture.

And he is hopeful winger Moussa Djenepo could figure after he recently made a successful return from a muscle injury.

Hasenhuttl added: “Moussa is one of the only guys who has scored important goals for us so far, so he’s a big option for the weekend.

“He gives our a game a new part, which we’ve missed. He can be a boost for us.”

Victory could dramatically change Saints’ outlook ahead of the Christmas period, as well as pulling them level on points with opponents who are still searching for their first away win.

“I think they (Everton) know about the importance of the game,” added Hasenhuttl. “They have quality up front with Richarlison and a few other guys. It’s the Premier League – it’s always a tough game.”