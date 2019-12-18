News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Harvey Elliott ‘not too far’ away from Liverpool first team, says Neil Critchley

By Press Association
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 02:45 PM

Liverpool Under-23s coach Neil Critchley believes Harvey Elliott is “not too far” away from making his mark on the first team.

Elliott showed why Liverpool signed him from Fulham in the summer, despite being on the receiving end of a 5-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final hiding from Aston Villa on Tuesday night as the Reds fielded the youngest team in their history.

The youngest player on the Villa Park pitch at 16, the England youth international produced a captivating, energetic performance and only a brilliant save from Orjan Nyland denied him a goal.

Asked as to how close Elliott was to regular senior football, Critchley said: “He is not too far because he trains with the first team on a regular basis, so he has had first-team exposure already. The manager and the staff think a lot of him.

“I thought he was a constant threat, a really good outlet for us. He was reliant on others getting the ball to him, and I thought the service to him was top class as well.

“I wouldn’t want to single anyone out because I thought the whole group of players, the subs included, we couldn’t have done any more.”

Elliott already holds two records as the youngest to play in the League Cup, at 15 years and 174 days, and the youngest to play in the Premier League, at 16 years and 30 days, both while with Fulham last season before joining the Reds.

Critchley, meanwhile, defended the club’s stance in fielding a line-up comprising all academy players, with the entire first-team squad on duty in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

Harvey Elliott, left, and goalkeeper coach Mark Morris after the match (Nick Potts/PA)
“It’s what was decided by the club, that this was the best solution,” said Critchley.

“And try telling them players it was a bad thing for them. If you’d have come into our dressing room at the end, you would know the feeling those players have had.

“You can’t swap that experience for anything. It was a special evening for them.

“We’re the beneficiaries of the success of the first team, we’re jumping on the back of a rollercoaster a little bit, so it was what was decided.”

Club World CupfootballHarvey ElliottJurgen KloppNeil CritchleyLeague CupPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

