News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Harvey Barnes steps off the bench to blunt Blades

Harvey Barnes steps off the bench to blunt Blades
By Press Association
Saturday, August 24, 2019 - 05:14 PM

Harvey Barnes’ spectacular second-half thunderbolt clinched Leicester a 2-1 win at Sheffield United and their first victory of the season.

Barnes, who signed a new five-year deal with the Foxes in June, crashed home a brilliant winner six minutes after stepping off the bench.

It was tough on Chris Wilder’s side, for whom substitute Oli McBurnie had headed a deserved equaliser after Jamie Vardy fired the Foxes ahead with his first goal of the campaign just before half-time.

The Blades gave another good account of themselves, roared on again by a partisan Bramall Lane crowd as they poured forward in search of a second equaliser.

But Leicester were the classier side and they held on for all three points after drawing their first two matches, while the Blades tasted defeat for the first time since winning promotion back to the Premier League.

The Blades started well, full of intent and well-organised, but Leicester’s added composure gave them the edge and they looked more likely to break the deadlock.

Headers from James Maddison and Vardy were both off target, while it took the home side 21 minutes to fashion their first chance, with John Lundstram’s fierce drive clearing the crossbar.

United defender George Baldock arrowed a well-struck volley straight at Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as the Blades enjoyed their best spell either side of the half-hour mark.

But after Maddison’s free-kick had struck the wall, all of United’s good work was undone in an instant when defender Chris Basham was caught dithering on the halfway line.

He was dispossessed by Ayoze Perez and Maddison pounced on the loose ball to clip a beautifully-weighted pass through for Vardy, who took aim without breaking stride and lashed the ball home.

Jack O’Connell squandered a golden chance to send the Blades in level at the break as he got his free header all wrong at the far post from Oliver Norwood’s deep corner.

The introduction of Blades pair Billy Sharp and McBurnie, for David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson, was met with raucous applause from the home end nine minutes into the second half.

The double substitution gave the Blades a lift and, after a spell of concerted pressure, they struck a deserved equaliser when McBurnie climbed highest to head home Baldock’s fine cross from the right.

But parity was short-lived. Christian Fuchs’ ball into the area was half-cleared and Barnes, who had replaced recent signing Dennis Praet six minutes earlier, crashed home an unstoppable half-volley from the edge of the area.

Lundstram thought he had fired another Blades equaliser from Sharp’s knockdown, but Schmeichel showed lightning reflexes to keep it out before the linesman flagged for offside.

Ravel Morrison made his Blades debut when he replaced Basham in the 78th minute and he had a late shot blocked as the home side laid siege to the visitors’ goal.

But the mercurial former Manchester United forward had little time to influence the outcome.

United forced several late corners before Norwood’s stoppage-time free-kick was deflected and the Foxes held firm.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sebastien Haller bags brace as West Ham see off WatfordSebastien Haller bags brace as West Ham see off Watford

Djenepo stunner sets Saints on their way against 10-man BrightonDjenepo stunner sets Saints on their way against 10-man Brighton

Marcus Rashford receives online racist abuse after penalty miss against PalaceMarcus Rashford receives online racist abuse after penalty miss against Palace

Abraham double earns Lampard first win as Chelsea bossAbraham double earns Lampard first win as Chelsea boss

Harvey BarnesJamie VardyOli McBurniePremier LeagueLeicesterSheff UtdSheff Utd vs LeicesterTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Bennett bids to bring hot streak into Vuelta debutBennett bids to bring hot streak into Vuelta debut

Roger Federer feeling better than ever heading into US OpenRoger Federer feeling better than ever heading into US Open

Wolves boss Nuno dismisses burnout fears amid busy scheduleWolves boss Nuno dismisses burnout fears amid busy schedule

Anna O’Flanagan hits crucial winner as Ireland get vital win over BelgiumAnna O’Flanagan hits crucial winner as Ireland get vital win over Belgium


Lifestyle

These green pancakes are topped with avocado, tomato and cottage cheese.How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

Who else can pull off a look described as a ‘hip-hop Michelin woman’?As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

The classic white-tipped look is once again in favour, and celebs are loving it.The French manicure is back – 5 modern ways to try the trend

The A-Listers hiding in plain sight: As Rihanna is spotted at the cricket, who are the celebs who have been living under our noses in Ireland? Ed Power reports.Celebs in plain sight: The A-Listers living under our noses in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »