News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Hartson questions Ljungberg’s contribution against Eintracht Frankfurt

Hartson questions Ljungberg’s contribution against Eintracht Frankfurt
By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 11:53 AM

Former Arsenal striker John Hartson says Unai Emery “had to go” but has criticised the Gunners’ new interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg.

Emery was sacked by the north London club on Friday morning after a Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt extended the team’s winless run to seven matches in all competitions.

Hartson, who played for Arsenal between 1995 and 1997 and now works as a pundit, supported the decision to dismiss the Spaniard, but questioned Ljungberg’s contribution against Frankfurt.

Ex-Gunners midfielder Ljungberg had been working as assistant first-team coach under Emery this season after being promoted during the summer.

“Ljungberg was a great help to Emery last night.. sat down for 90 mins..” Hartson tweeted.

“Surely you get in the manager’s ear if you can see what’s going wrong.. Emery had to go.”

After being chosen in May 2018 as the man to follow Arsene Wenger’s 22-year reign, Emery missed out on Champions League qualification in his first season having finished fifth in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final.

The Gunners are currently eighth in the top flight following just four wins from 13 matches ahead of Sunday’s match at Norwich.

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who played in Emery’s final game, apologised and said the players must take responsibility for recent poor results.

“Thank you @UnaiEmery_ and Javi (Garcia, goalkeeping coach) I’m sorry we let you down, it’s our fault for not performing the right way, I’m sure we will meet again,” he tweeted.

Former Arsenal youth player Fabrice Muamba was not surprised to see the club make a managerial change, tweeting: “Result business.”

READ MORE

Who could replace Unai Emery as Arsenal manager?

More on this topic

Mihajlovic hopes to convince Ibrahimovic to join BolognaMihajlovic hopes to convince Ibrahimovic to join Bologna

Unai Emery’s record at Arsenal compared to the end of Arsene Wenger’s reignUnai Emery’s record at Arsenal compared to the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign

Liam Brady looking forward to a row as iconic RTÉ panel gets back togetherLiam Brady looking forward to a row as iconic RTÉ panel gets back together

Where it all went wrong for Unai Emery at ArsenalWhere it all went wrong for Unai Emery at Arsenal

Freddie LjungbergJohn HartsonUnai EmeryPremier LeagueArsenalTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Hodgson happy with Crystal Palace form and believes results will soon followHodgson happy with Crystal Palace form and believes results will soon follow

Pellegrini focused on present not future as West Ham look to banish woesPellegrini focused on present not future as West Ham look to banish woes

Wijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can copeWijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can cope

Manchester City owners add Mumbai City to portfolio of clubsManchester City owners add Mumbai City to portfolio of clubs


Lifestyle

Bjork's magnificent show in Dublin was a mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical, writes Ed Power .Bjork brings mix of arena concert and left-field Broadway musical to Dublin

Switch off your blue-lit screen and dive into the sea for an uplifting ‘blue mind’ experience, says Siobhán Cronin.Dive in: How wild swimming became Siobhán Cronin's new religion

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »