News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Harry Winks admits he would not enjoy behind-closed-doors return

Harry Winks admits he would not enjoy behind-closed-doors return
By Press Association
Monday, May 04, 2020 - 08:02 PM

Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks believes most players would be against resuming the Premier League season behind closed doors.

The Premier League has launched ‘Project Restart’ in a bid to conclude the 2019/20 season which has been suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is widely accepted that any resumption of play, which has been suspended since early March, would have to be without any fans while clubs have also understood to have been told that all games must be played at neutral venues.

View this post on Instagram

Tea anyone?😜

A post shared by Harry Winks (@harrywinks) on

Glenn Murray and Sergio Aguero are just two Premier League players to already have spoken out about their concerns over returning from a safety point of view.

Now Winks, who was part of the England squad that played a behind-closed-doors game in Croatia, has voiced his discontent at the idea of playing behind closed doors, but accepts players may have no choice.

“It’s a possibility of course and that could happen. It’s probably something that not every Premier League player wants to do,” he told BBC Five Live.

“It’s a strange situation not having the fans there. That’s what makes football, that’s what makes the atmosphere.

Premier League games must be played behind closed doors and at neutral venues if the season is to be resumed (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Premier League games must be played behind closed doors and at neutral venues if the season is to be resumed (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“It’s what everybody plays for and lives for, it’s for the fans. When you can’t hear chanting, when you can’t hear the crowd it’s going to be a strange situation.

“We had it last season with Croatia away and it was a very strange situation to be involved in.

“It’s not something that I like and I know a lot of players feel the same way. It’s not something that anybody really wants to do but if it’s the necessary action that’s got to be done that it has to be done.”

More on this topic

Academy head John McDermott will leave huge hole at Tottenham – Japhet TangangaAcademy head John McDermott will leave huge hole at Tottenham – Japhet Tanganga

Tottenham insist they will not sell Harry Kane to Manchester United this summerTottenham insist they will not sell Harry Kane to Manchester United this summer

Former Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves in hospitalFormer Tottenham and England striker Jimmy Greaves in hospital

Tottenham reinforce social distancing rules after players spotted trainingTottenham reinforce social distancing rules after players spotted training


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Harry WinksPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Tottenham Hotspur FC

More in this Section

Michael Moynihan: Opportunities now abound for Paul in not-so-normal timesMichael Moynihan: Opportunities now abound for Paul in not-so-normal times

Anthony Daly: How Limerick built a hurling legacyAnthony Daly: How Limerick built a hurling legacy

Rugby and Covid-19: 'There’s no rabbit to track down'Rugby and Covid-19: 'There’s no rabbit to track down'

Tweeting Titans: The top 20 inter-county player Twitter accountsTweeting Titans: The top 20 inter-county player Twitter accounts


Lifestyle

One small silver lining for motorists during the current Covid-19 crisis is that they stand to benefit financially as a result of the restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the virus.Making Cents: Putting car off the road can lead to savings of 75%

Dog-walking, traffic checks, lawn-cutting, food parcel drops and home visits, it’s all in a day’s work for Cork’s busy community Gardaí. Donal O’Keeffe joins them on the lockdown beat.On the beat with the community Gardaí

My wife and I have always had a good sex life, but recently my head is so full of work worries and anxious thoughts that I can’t even get aroused, let alone perform.Sex File: ‘I am stressed out with work and I can’t get aroused’

Full-time remote working is new for mum-of-one Rebecca Lawlor and partner Roger, but they’re settling in.Stepping up for charity during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »