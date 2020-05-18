News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Harry Redknapp eyes return to football as a lower league club owner

Harry Redknapp eyes return to football as a lower league club owner
By Press Association
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 12:21 PM

Harry Redknapp says he is keen to return to football in the near future – but as an owner, not a manager, of a lower league club.

Redknapp has been one of the most recognisable figures on the touchline in the Premier League era but his last managerial position ended in September 2017 at Birmingham.

However, the 73-year-old would relish an opportunity to oversee operations and potentially nurture a young manager at League One, League Two or National League level.

Harry Redknapp’s last managerial role was with Birmingham in 2017 (Chris Radburn/PA)
Harry Redknapp’s last managerial role was with Birmingham in 2017 (Chris Radburn/PA)

“I haven’t got the money to buy a big football club, that’s for sure, but I wouldn’t mind getting in at a low level, top-level for me would be Division One, maybe Division Two, maybe National League,” he told Sky Sports.

“I would love it, something to do for me, an interest. I would enjoy that and get in a young manager, give him an opportunity and help him if I can.

“I’ve had plenty of people on the phone to me already but I will look at it and if something came up of real interest to me then it’s something I would definitely consider.”

Redknapp admitted his wife, Sandra, is far from enthused about the idea.

Redknapp has been one of the most recognisable managers of the Premier League era (David Davies/PA)
Redknapp has been one of the most recognisable managers of the Premier League era (David Davies/PA)

“Sandra does think I’m mad, even having the idea,” Redknapp added.

“Even though it would be at a lower level, it would give me a real buzz to go and watch games on Saturday and have a real interest in what the team does.

“I don’t want to do it and go skint in two years! But it would be a bit of fun, I think.”

More on this topic

5 things we learned from the return of Germany’s Bundesliga5 things we learned from the return of Germany’s Bundesliga

Hancock and Lineker apologise for mocking Luke Chadwick's appearanceHancock and Lineker apologise for mocking Luke Chadwick's appearance

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Fans to get their football fix as Bundesliga action returns on SaturdayFans to get their football fix as Bundesliga action returns on Saturday


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

footballHarry RedknappTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Erling Haaland scores as Borussia Dortmund thrash Schalke as Bundesliga returnsErling Haaland scores as Borussia Dortmund thrash Schalke as Bundesliga returns

UEFA clarify Aleksander Ceferin comments over European qualificationUEFA clarify Aleksander Ceferin comments over European qualification

Son Heung-min set for training return after travelling back to LondonSon Heung-min set for training return after travelling back to London

Nigel Pearson worried about Premier League fatality if season resumesNigel Pearson worried about Premier League fatality if season resumes


Lifestyle

Prudence Wade takes a look back at the beginnings of the two-piece swimsuit and how it made its way into the mainstream.The scandalous history of the bikini

Des O'Driscoll picks some of the highlights on the box tonight.Monday's TV Highlights: A classic comedy and a dramatic Coronation Street episode

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »