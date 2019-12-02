News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Harry Maguire knows Manchester United need to improve defensively

Harry Maguire knows Manchester United need to improve defensively
By Press Association
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 01:12 PM

Harry Maguire is frustrated that defensive lapses are costing Manchester United crucial points.

For the second successive Premier League match, United got themselves into a winning position only to allow their opponents to claw back a goal to earn a point.

Aston Villa followed Sheffield United in bouncing back – having initially gone ahead – to salvage something with Tyrone Mings benefiting from a lack of communication to spring the offside trap and volley home to make it 2-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday.

It left the Red Devils in ninth place with 18 points from 14 matches, their worst return at a similar stage since 1988-89, and centre-back Maguire knows it could have been so much better.

“We got ourselves in a great position in the second half and again conceded a sloppy goal really,” the England international told MUTV.

“But it’s disappointing because we got ourselves in a good position after the first half wasn’t good enough.

“As a defender especially, it’s frustrating. We haven’t really conceded many chances or goals prior to the last two games and then we’ve conceded five.

“The attackers have scored five and we’ve ended up coming away with two points.

Victor Lindelof headed United 2-1 ahead before Villa equalised (Martin Rickett/PA)
Victor Lindelof headed United 2-1 ahead before Villa equalised (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s disappointing, especially as a defender. It’s something that we’ll work on but it’s not like we were conceding lots and lots of chances (against Villa).

“I felt every time we went forward in the second half, we were going to score. We caused them numerous problems.

“The first half wasn’t good enough but the second half was better but it’s disappointing to draw at Old Trafford.”

Things will not get any easier for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their next two matches see Jose Mourinho return to Old Trafford for the first time since he was sacked a year ago with a resurgent Tottenham side before they make the short trip to neighbours Manchester City.

Solskjaer has to find a way to turn draws into wins having managed just six victories in 22 league matches since being appointed permanent manager in March.

By contrast Mourinho has won his first three games at Spurs – predecessor Mauricio Pochettino managed just five victories in 17 fixtures before he was sacked.

Maguire believes the quick turnaround from Sunday to Wednesday may actually help United after their recent disappointments.

“It’s perfect. When you don’t win any football match you want a game as soon as possible to put things right,” he added. “And there’s no better way than to play Tottenham here at Old Trafford.”

On several occasions against Villa the ball flew through the penalty area with no United player anywhere near and Solskjaer admits the lack of a real goal poacher is costing them.

We got ourselves in a great position in the second half and again conceded a sloppy goal really

“We created chances (for someone) to be stood three yards away from goal and tap it in,” said the Norwegian.

“Dan (Daniel James) created chances, Juan (Mata) created a decent chance. We have players who score worldies but if you give yourself those four or five extra goals a season it will get us points and give them confidence.

“But we are working on this. It’s not like they stand outside the box thinking ‘the ball’s not coming in’.”

Solskjaer is hopeful of having one of midfielders Paul Pogba or Scott McTominay available soon.

He said: “Let’s see. Hopefully we can see one of them on the pitch but they are working hard behind the scenes.”

More on this topic

Howe looking for consistency as Bournemouth seek to ease relegation concernsHowe looking for consistency as Bournemouth seek to ease relegation concerns

Sigurdsson calls for Everton unity as pressure mounts on SilvaSigurdsson calls for Everton unity as pressure mounts on Silva

Solskjaer not yet worried about league positionSolskjaer not yet worried about league position

No Silva lining for Everton as Iheanacho scores dramatic late Leicester winnerNo Silva lining for Everton as Iheanacho scores dramatic late Leicester winner

Harry MaguireOle Gunnar SolksjaerPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Messi leaves it late to boost Barcelona to victory over Atletico MadridMessi leaves it late to boost Barcelona to victory over Atletico Madrid

Farrell the favourite to be Gavin replacement but Dublin chairman promotes continuityFarrell the favourite to be Gavin replacement but Dublin chairman promotes continuity

'You never forget that feeling': A score settled, now Nemo must lay a ghost'You never forget that feeling': A score settled, now Nemo must lay a ghost

Paul Rouse: How meticulous Gavin painstakingly built the Blue EmpirePaul Rouse: How meticulous Gavin painstakingly built the Blue Empire


Lifestyle

Minane Island is a mere speck beside its giant neighbour Bere Island in Bantry Bay, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: Not a 'carew' in the world for Minane

A model aquaponics gardening system in Cork, where fish and edible plants grow together, demonstrates one way to help feed the planet sustainably, retired priest and keen gardener, Fr Tom Kearney, tells Ellie O’Byrne.Aquaponics gardening: The miracle of the veg and the fishes

Sinéad McCarthy is the general manager at The Brehon Hotel and here she gives us an insight into her working life.You’ve Been Served: Sinead McCarthy of Killarney's Brehon Hotel

Cathy Martin of Dowtcha Puppets reminisces on schools days with Ciara McDonnell.The School Daze of Cathy Martin from Dowtcha Puppets: ‘Music was the best class’

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »