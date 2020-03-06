News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Harry Maguire doubtful for Manchester derby because of ankle injury

Harry Maguire doubtful for Manchester derby because of ankle injury
By Press Association
Friday, March 06, 2020 - 03:57 PM

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says centre-back Harry Maguire is “touch and go” to face Manchester City on Sunday.

The United skipper missed Thursday’s FA Cup win at Derby after rolling his ankle in training on the eve of the game and will be assessed ahead of the match.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have not trained this week with knocks so will also need checking over. Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain out.

Kevin De Bruyne is doubtful for City after falling awkwardly on his shoulder in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup final last weekend and will be assessed.

Winger Leroy Sane continues to make progress in his recovery from the knee injury that has sidelined him since August but the trip to Old Trafford comes too soon for the German.

Defender Aymeric Laporte is still missing with a hamstring problem. Ederson will return in goal after sitting out the past two domestic cup games.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Bishop, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Tuanzebe, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Matic, Pereira, Mata, Lingard, James, Chong, Greenwood, Ighalo, Martial.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Garcia, Mendy, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus.

More on this topic

'I like how he stands up for his family': Moyes defends Dier for confronting fan'I like how he stands up for his family': Moyes defends Dier for confronting fan

Fresh blow for Liverpool as Alisson to miss Champions League second legFresh blow for Liverpool as Alisson to miss Champions League second leg

Kevin De Bruyne ‘getting better’ after shoulder injury but is doubt for Manchester derbyKevin De Bruyne ‘getting better’ after shoulder injury but is doubt for Manchester derby

Jose Mourinho confident Eric Dier is mentally ready to face BurnleyJose Mourinho confident Eric Dier is mentally ready to face Burnley

footballHarry MaguireKevin De BruynePremier LeagueMan CityMan UtdMan Utd vs Man CityTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Douglas CS ease into All-Ireland senior finalDouglas CS ease into All-Ireland senior final

'Buzzing' City target another first at Richmond'Buzzing' City target another first at Richmond

Baby on board: How a Corkman came to the rescue of an old Kerry footballing foeBaby on board: How a Corkman came to the rescue of an old Kerry footballing foe

Liverpool won’t use on-pitch mascots due to coronavirus outbreakLiverpool won’t use on-pitch mascots due to coronavirus outbreak


Lifestyle

It’s the gift that keeps on giving, says Annmarie O'ConnorTrend of the week: Denim devotion

Eve Kelliher looks at the creative ethos underpinning the work of Pritzker Prize laureates Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamaraSecrets to success of Ireland's Pritzker Prize laureates

Spare a thought for the environment the next time you go shopping for personal care products. There are lots of eco-friendly alternatives, says Margaret JenningsHow the beauty industry is trying to help the environment

The actor relished playing the role of the Irish-Australian outlaw, writes Esther McCarthy George Mackay shines in True History of the Kelly Gang

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »