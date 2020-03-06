Harry Maguire doubtful for Manchester derby because of ankle injury

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says centre-back Harry Maguire is “touch and go” to face Manchester City on Sunday.

The United skipper missed Thursday’s FA Cup win at Derby after rolling his ankle in training on the eve of the game and will be assessed ahead of the match.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have not trained this week with knocks so will also need checking over. Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain out.

Kevin De Bruyne is doubtful for City after falling awkwardly on his shoulder in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup final last weekend and will be assessed.

Winger Leroy Sane continues to make progress in his recovery from the knee injury that has sidelined him since August but the trip to Old Trafford comes too soon for the German.

Defender Aymeric Laporte is still missing with a hamstring problem. Ederson will return in goal after sitting out the past two domestic cup games.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Bishop, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Tuanzebe, Fosu-Mensah, Jones, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Matic, Pereira, Mata, Lingard, James, Chong, Greenwood, Ighalo, Martial.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Bravo, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Garcia, Mendy, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Sterling, Aguero, Jesus.