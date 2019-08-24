Harry Kenny leaves St Pat's 'by mutual consent'

Harry Kenny has left St Patrick's Athletic by mutual consent.

The former Bray Wanderers boss took over from Liam Buckley at the end of last season but has struggled to kick on in Inchichore.

The Dubliners crashed out of the FAI Cup on Friday night after a 3-1 loss to cross-town rivals UCD.

Pat's had lost 2 games on the bounce, including a 3-0 away loss to Bohemians, but Kenny seemed to have turned fortunes around with wins against Sligo Rovers and Cork City in recent weeks.

In July, Kenny's side were dumped out of the Europa League in the first qualifying round against Swedish side Norrkoping.

After Kenny's departure from Richmond Park, the club released the following statement.

"Club chairman Garrett Kelleher would like to thank Harry for his professionalism over the last year and in his earlier role as assistant manager.

Harry would like to thank all involved with St Pats for the support given to him and wishes the club the best of luck in the future."

The Saints currently sit in fifth position in the SSE Airtricity League, six points off of a European place.