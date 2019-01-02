NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Harry Kane only interested in what Tottenham do in the title race

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 11:36 PM

Harry Kane says Tottenham’s Premier League title focus is on themselves and not on what Liverpool and Manchester City are doing.

City and Liverpool meet in a huge showdown on Thursday, with second-placed Spurs able to sit back and relax after their 3-0 win at Cardiff on New Year’s Day.

Spurs are six points behind leaders Liverpool and a point better off than City, having played a game more than their two rivals.

“We’d probably like City to win to make it a little bit closer, but that’s not in our control,” Kane said of the Etihad Stadium clash.

“All we can do is look after ourselves and win our games. Over the last few years we have been in this position with Leicester, and then Chelsea the year after.

“We just have to concentrate on ourselves and winning games is all we can do.

“We will see what happens with Liverpool and City. We can’t think too much about other teams if I’m honest.”

Mauricio Pochettino hopes to mount another Premier League title charge in the second half of the season (John Walton/PA)

Kane believes Tottenham’s experience will stand them in good stead for the second half of the campaign.

Spurs have finished third, second and third in the last three seasons under Mauricio Pochettino.

“We’ve been there in the title race before and in the past we’ve done well at this stage and won a lot of games,” Kane said.

“In previous years it’s just been the teams above us have won their games as well. We can’t take anything for granted and do what we can do.

“Liverpool are on top form at the moment, they’re ahead, and deservedly so.

“The Wolves game was a kick up the bum for us. We were 1-0 up and all of a sudden we were 3-1 down, it shows that in the Premier League you can’t rest on your laurels.”

Kane completed a full house of scoring at least once against Premier League rivals when he struck the first goal against Cardiff.

He has now scored against all 28 opponents he has faced in the top-flight, but his running and passing from deep caused Cardiff as many problems as his penalty-box play.

We just have to concentrate on ourselves and winning games is all we can do

“With the way we’re playing this year we have people running in behind and I’m dropping deeper,” Kane said.

“I’m able to pass out wide and it’s always been a part of my game. We’re scoring a few more of our chances now and this season is probably the most assists I’ve had.

“I base my game around creating chances and people who have watched me in the last few years know I don’t just score goals.

“It’s about everything; hold-up play, moving, creating space for others, and passing. Then of course I want to score when I can and, as a striker, you have to do all those things.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

footballHarry KaneLiverpoolManchester CityPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur

Related Articles

'It's a bit sad' - Son Heung-min to leave Tottenham for Asian Cup with South Korea

Lloris: It’s time for a silver lining

Tottenham see title hopes hit by Wolves defeat

Tottenham to trigger Alderweireld contract extension – Pochettino

More in this Section

Ben Simmons rounds off 76ers win with the cheekiest of plays from the sidelines

Vincent Kompany insists Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool is not a title-defining game

5 talking points ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool

Guardiola sees Liverpool clash solely as chance to close gap on 'best team in Europe'


Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian ‘expecting fourth child’: Things you just don’t worry about with baby number 4

As Ariana Grande vows to take a dating break – these are the benefits of doing the same, according to an expert

Dry January: a convenient distraction for the alcohol industry

Jennifer Lopez discovers her ‘limitless power’ – here’s how to have a powerful 2019 of your own

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »