News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Harry Kane impressed as Tottenham dig deep for win over Saints

Harry Kane impressed as Tottenham dig deep for win over Saints
By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 10:18 AM

Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes his side made a “massive statement” that they are fighting for the badge after their backs-to-the-wall win against Southampton.

Spurs have been besieged by problems after a summer of unrest in the dressing room, where a host of key players were uncertain of their future.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino said that they would need time to regain their unity and spirit, but Saturday’s win suggested that it is not too far away.


Spurs battled for over an hour with 10 men after Serge Aurier’s red card, bouncing back from a horrific error from Hugo Lloris to hang on to a vital three points, with Kane himself scoring the winner.

Kane’s desire to play for the club has never been questioned, and his man-of-the-match performance again highlighted that, but he says the display against the Saints shows the whole squad is now on board.

“I think it was a massive win, and a massive statement to the fans and the club for the players to show how much they want to fight for this club,” he said.

“We were going through a tough spell, but that is all you can do – dig deep and find ways to win.

“It wasn’t our prettiest win at home, but it shows how much we all care about the club.

“We are delighted with it and hopefully we can push on from here.

“The performance today speaks for itself in terms of everyone fighting for the badge, and that was the past.

“We have just got to look forward. All I can say is I am proud of my team-mates for that win.”

The manner of the performance was timely given Bayern Munich’s midweek visit in the Champions League.

Running around with 10 men for more than 60 minutes was not so timely, but Kane says tiredness will not be an issue on Tuesday night.

“That’s football,” he said. “You can’t control that. We have got a big enough squad to handle it.

“We have got a few days now, but we are used to that schedule now.

Robert Lewandowski, pictured, and his Bayern Munich team-mates will be Spurs’ opponents on Tuesday night (Matthias Schrader/AP)
Robert Lewandowski, pictured, and his Bayern Munich team-mates will be Spurs’ opponents on Tuesday night (Matthias Schrader/AP)

“Whoever the manager picks on Tuesday, I am sure they will be ready to go.

“As a team it is important to try and get a win as soon as possible. We know how tough it was last year when we didn’t win for the first few games in the Champions League.

“Especially being at home, we have got to take advantage of that, it will be a great atmosphere.

“It is a big game for us, and hopefully we can perform and get the win.”

Spurs’ afternoon against Southampton might have not been so tough had Lloris not tried to perform a Cruyff turn in his own six-yard box which allowed Danny Ings to tackle him for the equaliser.

But to his credit the France captain responded after the break with two fine saves to help his side keep the points.


And he believes his response was the most important thing.

“You know as a keeper you can face that type of moment,” he said.

“The most important thing is how you react, to keep on pushing up. I was really upset with myself, but that’s normal.

“The most important thing is in the second half I stayed in my game, I stayed calm and this mistake didn’t cost the team any points and that’s important to me.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley calls time on his playing careerNorthern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley calls time on his playing career

Liverpool to play in brand-new 2022 World Cup venue at Club World CupLiverpool to play in brand-new 2022 World Cup venue at Club World Cup

Newcastle’s hammering at Leicester was ‘a complete surrender’ – BruceNewcastle’s hammering at Leicester was ‘a complete surrender’ – Bruce

Hodgson welcomes Townsend dilemmaHodgson welcomes Townsend dilemma


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Harry KaneHugo LlorisMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueSouthamptonTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Liverpool to play in brand-new 2022 World Cup venue at Club World CupLiverpool to play in brand-new 2022 World Cup venue at Club World Cup

Hodgson welcomes Townsend dilemmaHodgson welcomes Townsend dilemma

Newcastle’s hammering at Leicester was ‘a complete surrender’ – BruceNewcastle’s hammering at Leicester was ‘a complete surrender’ – Bruce

'Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia' - World Rugby apologise after Russian song gaffe'Russia is not Georgia, and Georgia is not Russia' - World Rugby apologise after Russian song gaffe


Lifestyle

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

There’s a lot in what the small Swedish girl said about school- goers walking to school rather than getting the parents to drive them there. It would save diesel, save global warming, and be good for their health.We can talk about climate change till the cows come home

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »