Harry Kane could be LaLiga star, says Sergio Ramos

By Simon Peach

Spain skipper Sergio Ramos is expecting a tough night against England and pinpointed star striker Harry Kane as player that could thrive in LaLiga.

After being held to a 0-0 draw behind closed doors in Croatia on Friday, the Three Lions’ Nations League campaign continues in Seville (7.45pm, live on Virgin Media Three, Sky Sports Main Event).

Luis Enrique’s Spain are sure to provide a stern test for an England side they defeated 2-1 at Wembley in last month’s Group A4 opener.

But Gareth Southgate’s side nearly snatched a point that night and Real Madrid defender Ramos is expecting a difficult evening at Real Betis’ Estadio Benito Villamarin.

“Well, we know that their level of difficulty is very high, it’s incredible,” said the 32-year-old, who will be playing his 160th appearance for his country.

“We know we have got a fantastic national team in front of us in England.

“Even though we played a great game I thought at Wembley, there’s always things you can improve and tomorrow we have another opportunity to do this, to do a great game against players of fantastic, highest level.

“They were semi-finalists (at the World Cup), with a lot of personality despite being a very young national team.

“They have got very great virtues. Offensively they’re very dangerous.

“Harry Kane, we hope he has... well, we are going to try to keep his scoring drought going because that would be a good sign for us.”

Ramos, so often the pantomime villain, is wary of the threat posed by some of England’s stars, with the Spain centre-back highlighting Kane despite the Spurs striker failing to score in six successive international appearances.

Asked if any of the England players had the technical capabilities to play in LaLiga, the World Cup and European Championship winner said: “Well, I am very impressed by all of them.

“You maybe concentrate on the physical in the Premier League, but there is also very important technical players.

“I’ll start with Harry Kane. He’s a physically fantastic striker, but also technically he surprises you.

“He might surprise a lot of people, but not me.

“He’s great technically but there’s also other technical players who are dangerous and I can assure you we’ve been studying them, watching them on videos.”

Spain are looking to continue their 100% start to life under Enrique tonight.

Southgate meanwhile believes the Premier League started too early this season on the back of the World Cup in Russia.

Questions have been asked as to whether a number of players who went deep into the tournament are now struggling with tiredness having not been afforded a proper rest.

Kane has been constantly knocking back suggestions he is fatigued, while Southgate lost five members of his current squad through injury.

The English top flight returned on August 10, a week before LaLiga and with Serie A starting eight days later and the Bundesliga a full fortnight on.

“I think it’s psychological freshness, rather than physical. Everyone adapts their training load appropriately. But I think when you see the league, there are probably a lot of teams that haven’t started yet at the level when they are at their maximum.

“There have been lots of injuries across our league, I don’t know about the rest of Europe.

“It is a balance. I don’t really understand why our league started so early, but they did, so it is a really difficult situation for the clubs.

“Some of the clubs couldn’t field a team without... look at Tottenham, who had so many players in the semi-finals of the World Cup they had to put their players straight into matches on the back of very little pre-season, so it was an impossible situation for the coaches really.”