Harry Arter returns to Ireland training after clearing the air with Roy Keane

Tuesday, October 09, 2018 - 12:20 PM

Harry Arter was back on the Republic of Ireland training pitch on Tuesday morning after patching up his differences with assistant manager Roy Keane.

The Bournemouth midfielder, currently on loan at Cardiff, made himself unavailable for last month’s clashes with Wales and Poland, with manager Martin O’Neill later admitting a summer spat with his number two may have been behind his absence.

Matters were exacerbated when audio of defender Stephen Ward outlining his version of events surrounding incidents involving Keane and Arter and team-mate Jonathan Walters was made public last month.

However, the former Manchester United and Ireland skipper and Arter have since cleared the air to enable the latter to return.

Both Ward and Walters are missing from the current squad because of injury, but Arter trained with his team-mates under the watchful eyes of Keane and O’Neill in an open session at the Aviva Stadium.

Striker Shane Long, who came on as a substitute in Southampton’s 3-0 Premier League defeat by Chelsea on Sunday, was the only member of a reduced squad who did not train.

O’Neill, who initially named a 32-man party for the Nations League matches against Denmark on Saturday and Wales on Tuesday, has whittled down his selection to 26, with Greg Cunningham, Alan Judge, Daryl Horgan, Richie Towell, Graham Burke and Ronan Curtis making way.

- Press Association


