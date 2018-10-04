Harry Arter returns to Ireland squad after 'conversation' with Roy Keane

Martin O'Neill has named his Republic of Ireland squad for this month's Nations League games with Denmark and Wales.

Harry Arter returns to the squad and it has been confirmed that there has been a "conversation" between him and the Republic of Ireland assistant manager Roy Keane.

Martin O'Neill: Roy and Harry have had a conversation. Harry is happy to be back and wants to put it behind him. He is happy with the outcome and looking forward to coming in. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/3D2zq1hwf3 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 4, 2018

O'Neill said: "Harry is happy to be back and wants to put it behind him. He is happy with the outcome and looking forward to coming in."

However, Declan Rice is not in the squad as he mulls over his international future, while captain Seamus Coleman, Jonathan Walters and Stephen Ward are all out injured.

Martin O'Neill: I've spoken to Declan and the family. They want a little bit more time to make his mind up. He hasn't made a decision yet. I am hopeful. #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/68HcanjJ3Y — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 4, 2018

O'Neill's midfield options have been boosted by the return of Stoke winger James McClean who has recovered from his broken wrist sustained ahead of the Wales game last month

Former Dundalk midfielder Richie Towell, on loan at Rotherham from Brighton, joins the likes of Arter, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Greg Cunningham, Alan Browne, Shane Long, Sean Maguire and Scott Hogan, who all return after missing the September fixtures.

READ MORE: Giggs names Gareth Bale in Wales squad for Spain and Ireland games

Martin O'Neill said: "There are one or two players we'll monitor over the next few days. Shane Long missed the last two games, he came back with his club and played a game.

"He had a reaction but has had an injection and trained the last few days."

Christian Eriksen was omitted from the Denmark squad for the game at the Aviva, although the Spurs playmaker could be drafted in at a later date. For Wales, Gareth Bale has been included in Ryan Giggs' squad.

Republic of Ireland Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Richie Towell (Rotherham United*)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson, Sean Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)