Home»Sport

Harry Arter reportedly 'keen' on return to Ireland squad

Tuesday, September 11, 2018 - 04:47 PM
By Stephen Barry

Harry Arter is reported to be "keen" on returning to the Ireland fold, despite turning down a call-up this month.

Arter was involved in a bust-up with assistant manager Roy Keane in training over the summer, which has recently come to light.

However, Seamus Coleman has been acting as a "peace broker" between the Ireland camp and Arter, according to The Telegraph.

They say that Arter has been in touch with the Ireland captain, as well as manager Martin O'Neill, about resolving any issues. The players are said to be willing to accept him back into the squad.

Yesterday, O'Neill insisted that Keane was ready to have a “reconciliation” with Arter:

“I think there might be a bit of a reconciliation between Roy and Harry. Certainly Roy is up for that.”


Related Articles

SFA chief: Move from Hampden Park to Murrayfield was ‘incredibly close’

Leagues accuse UEFA of ‘cooking up’ third club competition without consultation

Hampden Park to remain the home of Scottish football

Watch Ruben Neves recreate one of his best goals with the minimum of fuss

More in this Section

Martin O’Neill says Roy Keane ready to ‘reconcile’ with Harry Arter after row

Tape won’t affect Ward’s future Ireland international career, insists O’Neill

Joey Carbery: ‘I wanted to play more and get out of Johnny’s shadow’

Stuart Lancaster: I go hard on them because it’s about winning


Today's Stories

Dubs can back up the bravado with brilliance

Having the right people is more important than how much cash you have

Digging deeper into the development of Dublin’s dominance

Cool Cotter calls checkmate but rules must change

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »