Harry Arter joins Fulham on season-long loan

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 04:59 PM

Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter has joined Championship side Fulham on loan for the season.

The 29-year-old – Fulham boss Scott Parker’s brother-in-law – will spend the 2019-20 season at Craven Cottage, with an option to make the move from Bournemouth permanent next summer.

Arter joined Bournemouth from Woking in 2010 and has made 255 appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals. He spent last season on loan at Cardiff City.

He said: "I’m delighted to be here. Fulham is a fantastic club with a lot of ambition who want to get back to the Premier League, and I hope I can help them achieve that this season."

Fulham owner Tony Khan sang Arter's praises, saying: "Harry Arter’s arrival at Fulham Football Club will strengthen our midfield and gives us another experienced and proven player who’s contributed to his former club’s promotion from the Championship.

"Harry’s a great fit for our squad, and we believe he’ll help us achieve our main objective, a return to the Premier League. Come on Fulham!"

Arter will hope the move helps re-establish him in Mick McCarthy's Republic of Ireland squad. He wasn't involved for June's UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers with Denmark or Gibraltar.

His last appearance in an Ireland jersey came with an 18-minute substitute appearance in the 1-0 win away to Gibraltar in March.

