Harry Arter and Shane Long out of Ireland squad for Wales and Poland games

Harry Arter has been left out of the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming games with Wales and Poland.

The midfielder played for Cardiff in their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal yesterday and has reportedly asked not to be included in Martin O'Neill's Ireland squad.

Arter had a dispute with assistant Roy Keane this summer but O'Neill said last week that the situation has since been defused.

Shane Long also misses the trip to Cardiff due to a foot injury he picked up in Southampton's win against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The Republic play Wales in their opening Nations League game on Thursday, before meeting Poland in a friendly next Tuesday.

Injuries have also ruled out James McCarthy (leg), Robbie Brady (ankle), Scott Hogan (groin) and Sean Maguire (hamstring), while Kieran O'Hara will link up with the Under-21s for two crucial qualifiers against Kosovo and Germany.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long, Stephen Ward (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City)

Forwards: Jonathan Walters (Ipswich Town*), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall)