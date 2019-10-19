News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Haringey players walk off after allegations of racism during FA Cup clash

Haringey players walk off after allegations of racism during FA Cup clash
By Press Association
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 05:39 PM

The FA Cup fourth-qualifying-round tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil was abandoned after allegations that a home player was racially abused.

The home players walked off the field 64 minutes in, shortly after Yeovil had scored.

“Sorry for the late update but wanted to make sure we gave correct information,” said a post on the official Haringey Borough Twitter account.

“Game has been abandoned following racial abuse. Horrendous afternoon. It must be said that 99.9% of @YTFC fans are also disgusted by what’s happened as much as we are. One club, one community.”

Yeovil were leading 1-0 when Haringey’s players walked off the field.

More on this topic

Pep Guardiola says domestic treble is harder to win than Champions LeaguePep Guardiola says domestic treble is harder to win than Champions League

5 Things we learned about City from their FA Cup final rout5 Things we learned about City from their FA Cup final rout

Manchester City hammer Watford to win FA Cup and complete domestic trebleManchester City hammer Watford to win FA Cup and complete domestic treble

Manchester City players pay for fans’ travel to FA Cup finalManchester City players pay for fans’ travel to FA Cup final


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: FA Cup

More in this Section

Player ratings from Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeatPlayer ratings from Ireland's Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat

Twitter: Tributes paid to Schmidt and Best after Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeatTwitter: Tributes paid to Schmidt and Best after Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat

Emotional end for retiring Ireland skipper Best after All Blacks beatingEmotional end for retiring Ireland skipper Best after All Blacks beating

Eddie O'Sullivan: 'This was an absolute tonking'Eddie O'Sullivan: 'This was an absolute tonking'


Lifestyle

These are the nail hues to choose this season, says Katie Wright.Perfectly polished: 5 autumn/winter nail trends you’ll actually want to wear

This early 19th-century table is one of a number of Irish lots at Sotheby’s Style, Furniture and Ceramics sale in New York on Thursday (October 24).Irish lots poised to add bite to Big Apple sale

Something for all at Hegarty’s auction in Bandon, says Des O’SullivanSomething for all at Hegarty’s auction in Bandon

Des O’Sullivan gives a preview of the Irish selection on offer at two sales in DublinPreview of the Irish selection on offer at two sales in Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »