‘Happy’ Kerr reveals talks with FAI's Roy Barrett

Evolution at the FAI could soon entail revolution for Brian Kerr as the former outcast has enjoyed his first private audience with the association’s new figurehead.

Roy Barrett, the FAI’s first ever independent chairman, recently invited the former Ireland manager for talks, where it was decided a further discussion would be held.

Although Kerr insists he’s ‘not looking for a job’, he may be tempted into joining the change agenda led by Barrett and his executive pairing of Gary Owens and Niall Quinn.

Recently-elected president Gerry McAnaney is also part of the Kerr fanclub.

The Cork resident spoke two weeks ago of mending fences with those ostracised under the previous regime, such as Kerr, and he laid the foundations for the sit-down with Barrett.

“Roy invited me to meet him for a discussion,” said Kerr, who was sacked as senior manager by John Delaney in 2005.

“I was happy about that because it was the first time anyone in authority had rang me for 15 years.

The only previous contact was from the former president Milo Corcoran — Lord rest him — asking would I become a candidate for Renua in the 2016 general election.

“We reviewed whatever my relationship was with the FAI, giving him my views on what they should do and where they should go.

“I won’t go into detail about the meeting but we agreed there would be another chat. I might end up getting a ticket for an international match; that would be a start.”

Kerr had led the U20s to the World Cup semi-final in 1997, followed a year later by double-gold for the U16s and U18s at the Euro finals.

And for an association renowned for marking anniversaries, it was notable how the FAI completely ignored the feats of Kerr 10 and 20 years later. It was only after John Delaney’s demise began in March that they reached out with an invite to the U17 Euro finals in Dublin, an offer he declined.

An attempt by Delaney’s former ally, Noel Mooney, to stage peace talks backfired when the interim chief executive floated a media watchdog role for Kerr.

The subsequent arrival of Quinn, Owens, Barrett, and a new board has enthused Kerr, who may finally get to enter the association’s headquarters in Abbotstown a decade after they relocated from Merrion Square.

“I’ve not crossed that threshold yet,” he quipped.

It now appears a case of what role Kerr will take up in the FAI, rather than whether he’ll make a comeback.

With Stephen Kenny set to vacate the U21 manager’s job this year, either April or July, an opportunity is within sight.

That could see his former player Damien Duff joining him on the ticket, as Robbie Keane is not interested in seeing out his four-year contract at a lower level once Mick McCarthy departs.

There is also the prospect of filling the underage international teams coordinator post Kenny assumed when he first joined the FAI as part of the succession plan.

“If you’re asking if I’m going to go back into management again, I’ve no idea,” said Kerr.

I don’t have an ideal job and I’m not setting myself up for a job. I’ve had previous offers in football and not taken any of them.

“Whatever job I had at the time was ideal. I’m happy with my current role in punditry because it gets me to games.

“Did I enjoy coaching? Yes, I did. Did I enjoy managing teams? Yes, I did. Did anything that I’ve done ever match the buzz of being part of teams winning matches? No.

“That’s why people go at it.”