Happy birthday, Troy! Parrott signs first professional contract at Spurs

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 04:29 PM

Troy Parrott has signed his first professional contract with Tottenham.

It's a perfect birthday present for the highly-rated Irish striker who turns 17 today

Despite his youth, he has already been on the fringes of Spurs' first team in recent weeks.

He wrote on Twitter: "Birthday boy. The best gift I could of asked for, delighted to sign my first professional contract with @SpursOfficial, proud moment for me and my family."


