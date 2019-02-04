Happy birthday, Troy! Parrott signs first professional contract at Spurs

Troy Parrott has signed his first professional contract with Tottenham.
It's a perfect birthday present for the highly-rated Irish striker who turns 17 today
Despite his youth, he has already been on the fringes of Spurs' first team in recent weeks.
He wrote on Twitter: "Birthday boy. The best gift I could of asked for, delighted to sign my first professional contract with @SpursOfficial, proud moment for me and my family."
