Handshake taken out of Irish football

Pre-match handshakes have been prohibited by the FAI in response to the threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus.

The ruling, which takes immediate effect, applies to all levels of the game in Ireland.

In a statement just released, the FAI said that it has today “issued a directive to all affiliates instructing them that players are not to shake hands with their opponents or match officials at all games under FAI jurisdiction.

"The FAI decision, following on from a UEFA directive for their competitions, comes into effect immediately and will remain until further notice across all games in the Republic of Ireland.

"The decision has been taken in line with recommendations made by the World Health Organisation to minimise potential transmission of COVID-19.”

The statement concludes: “The FAI medical team remain in communication with the Department of Health and will follow all government recommendations regarding coronavirus.”