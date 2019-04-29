NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gyokeres signs new Brighton deal

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 04:39 PM

Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres has signed a new three-year contract to keep him with the club until June 2022.

Sweden international Gyokeres, who is still awaiting his Premier League debut, has made five cup appearances for Albion this season.

The 20-year-old was also an unused substitute for top-flight matches against Cardiff, Everton and Manchester United.

Brighton Under-23 manager Simon Rusk told the club website: “It’s clear to see Viktor’s potential — we brought him to the club as a young player and he’s continuing to show progress both on and off the field.

“He needs to remain grounded and hard-working, which are key ingredients in any young player’s development. If he does those things, then I’m sure he can fulfil his potential.”

Gyokeres, signed from IF Brommapojkarna in August 2017 before arriving at Brighton in January 2018, has won two caps for his country, scoring once.

He made his Albion debut in August’s Carabao Cup loss to Southampton before featuring four times in the club’s run to the FA Cup semi-finals.

- Press Association

Premier LeagueBrighton

