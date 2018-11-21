Home»sport

'Gutted to see the gaffer gone': James McClean pays tribute to O'Neill

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 03:30 PM
By Steve Neville

Ireland midfielder James McClean has said he is "gutted" to see Martin O'Neill depart as the national team manager.

It was announced today that O'Neill and Roy Keane had parted ways with the FAI after five years in charge.

McClean, who was a mainstay for O'Neill in the Ireland side, posted on Instagram paying tribute to his former international manager.

READ MORE: Who are the contenders to replace Martin O'Neill as manager?

"Gutted to see the gaffer gone," he wrote. "Qualifying for euros beating Germany, last 16 at the euros, beating Italy, within one game of qualifying for world cup being 4th seeds... aye bad record. Thanks for everything gaffer."

McClean made his first-team debut in the Premier League for Sunderland while O'Neill was manager.

The Stoke player scored some vital goals for O'Neill's Ireland, including the only goal against Wales in 2017 that put the Boys in Green into the World Cup playoffs.


