Gundogan not worried about future as City deal runs down

Ilkay Gundogan admits he is still to make a decision on his Manchester City future.

The German midfielder is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of next season.

The club are keen to secure the 28-year-old’s services for longer but the player has not yet committed to a new deal.

Gundogan said: “There is no decision yet otherwise I would have signed or rejected a contract. We are still in talks but I don’t feel there is much pressure, maybe because we are still competing in all the competitions and we still want to go as far as possible in everything we are competing in.

“Obviously one day there has to be a decision but I am very happy at the moment here, especially about the way we play and how we play under Pep (Guardiola), and that is the main thing.”

Gundogan arrived at City in the same summer, 2016, as Guardiola and has been a key member of the Spaniard’s squad.

His versatility has meant he can be utilised as an advanced or a defensive midfielder but there is fierce competition in both positions and he has never been an automatic starter.

He insists he is happy at City but that does not mean he would not accept a challenge from elsewhere.

He said: “I am 28 years old now so my next contract will maybe decide where I will be for the end of my career.

“Everyone feels different. Maybe someone has an inner feeling in his self to go for a new challenge or to change something. I am always open-minded for challenges but it is a personal situation.

“At the moment I try to play as good as possible and I guess after the season we are going to sit and we are going to talk again. My main target at the moment is to go for all the competitions and to be successful.”

Gundogan was speaking at a press conference to preview City’s Champions League last-16 second leg against Schalke. The Premier League champions lead 3-2 on aggregate going into the game at the Etihad Stadium.

Gundogan said: “We shouldn’t feel too comfortable after the result we had at Schalke. It is a huge result and makes you feel happy but there is still a game to play.”

