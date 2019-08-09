News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gundogan commits long-term future to Manchester City

Gundogan commits long-term future to Manchester City
By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 10:04 AM

Ilkay Gundogan has signed a new four-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League champions have announced.

The German midfielder, who had just entered the final year of his previous deal, is now committed to the club until 2023.

The news ends speculation over the future of the 28-year-old, who joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.

Gundogan told the club’s website, www.mancity.com: “I am very happy to have signed the new contract. I have hugely enjoyed the last three years here at City and everyone at the club has helped make me feel at home from my very first day.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of this team, playing the style of football we do and winning trophies. It’s very difficult to do that and I’m delighted to be a part of it.

“I’m really excited about what we can go on to achieve in the next few seasons.”

Gundogan’s first season at City was cut short by a serious knee injury but he has been a key part of the club’s back-to-back Premier League triumphs over the past two campaigns.

Gundogan joined City from Dortmund three years ago (Martin Rickett/PA)
Gundogan joined City from Dortmund three years ago (Martin Rickett/PA)

The deal comes in the week City bolstered their squad with the signings of Joao Cancelo and Scott Carson.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Ilkay’s new deal is more excellent news for our club.

“He has shown how important he is to the team and has played a huge part in everything that we have achieved so far.

“We are thrilled he has committed his long-term future to Manchester City.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Transfer deadline day: Luiz, Lukaku and Carroll all make moves as window closes

More on this topic

Surprise Manchester City switch for Scott CarsonSurprise Manchester City switch for Scott Carson

Knee injury rocks City and SaneKnee injury rocks City and Sane

City complete Joao Cancelo deal as Danilo heads to JuventusCity complete Joao Cancelo deal as Danilo heads to Juventus

Guardiola omitted Mahrez from Wembley squad over medication uncertaintyGuardiola omitted Mahrez from Wembley squad over medication uncertainty

footballIlkay GundoganPremier LeagueMan CityTOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

Jean Kleyn handed Ireland debut against ItalyJean Kleyn handed Ireland debut against Italy

Manuel Pellegrini: West Ham squad is stronger than last seasonManuel Pellegrini: West Ham squad is stronger than last season

Newcastle weigh up Carroll returnNewcastle weigh up Carroll return

'My Dad has always been a hero to me': Katie Taylor praises former coach during CNN special'My Dad has always been a hero to me': Katie Taylor praises former coach during CNN special


Lifestyle

Children as young as six are suffering from stress. Claire Spreadbury talks to Dr Preethi Daniel about the warning signs, and how you can help.Worried about your child’s mental health? Here’s how to spot the early signs

In its final year at Dun Laoghaire Harbour, Beatyard provided a convenient and mud-free setting, along with some great music, writes Ed Power.Beatyard review: A convenient and mud-free setting with some great music

The latest news on events happening in the art and antiques world.Art and antiques update

Microdosing — taking a tiny amount of mood-altering LSD or magic mushrooms — is seemingly on the increase. Should we be worried, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Mind altering: Is mircodosing safe?

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »