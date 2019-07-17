News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Guardiola will let players choose new captain

Guardiola will let players choose new captain
Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 08:04 PM

Pep Guardiola will let his players decide who should be Manchester City’s next captain.

The Premier League champions need a new on-field leader following the retirement of the long-serving Vincent Kompany at the end of last season.

David Silva took the armband for Wednesday’s pre-season game against West Ham in China but a decision on a permanent skipper will not be made until all the squad return from their summer breaks.

City manager Guardiola said: “They will choose the captain when we are all together. After they are all back (they are) going to make a meeting and decide who is going to be captain.”

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne says he would happily take on the role if he was offered it.

The 28-year-old said: “About the captaincy, I don’t know. If the team wants me to be captain, or the club does, I would gladly accept it but I think that’s something everybody needs to talk about as a team, as a club.

“This will be talked about when everyone comes back. There are a lot of players missing from the Copa America and Riyad (Mahrez) is still at the African Cup of Nations.

“We will need to do that together because it is a really important job, not only on the pitch but off the pitch.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

The trophies won by Manchester City and Manchester United since 2010-11The trophies won by Manchester City and Manchester United since 2010-11

‘Manchester is becoming more blue,’ quips City new boy Rodri on arrival‘Manchester is becoming more blue,’ quips City new boy Rodri on arrival

Manchester City hope to hang on to in-demand SaneManchester City hope to hang on to in-demand Sane

Manchester City 20 years on: From Second Division play-off winners to a historic trebleManchester City 20 years on: From Second Division play-off winners to a historic treble

Pep GuardiolaTOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

Wexford star scores stunning keepie-uppie volleyWexford star scores stunning keepie-uppie volley

Portmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says HarringtonPortmarnock ‘logical first step’ for global Open, says Harrington

One change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the benchOne change for Cork footballers as Sean Powter returns to the bench

Jota hopes to be pitch-perfect for WolvesJota hopes to be pitch-perfect for Wolves


Lifestyle

Christy Collard and Robin O’Donovan are parents to six children, but sustainability is still a cornerstone of their busy lives in west Cork.The family that composts together stays together

Ron Howard was happy to let the spirit of Luciano Pavarotti shine through in his documentary on the great tenor, writes Laura Harding.Hitting the right note with new Luciano Pavarotti documentary

Prevention is so much better than cure, says Fiann Ó Nualláin, who offers gardeners timely advice on guarding face and body against those potentially damaging ultra-violet rays this season and beyond.Gardening: Be skincare-savvy for summer

It's never been more important to choose flowers and trees according to their environmental needs, says Peter DowdallIn these times of climate change, choose plants to weather all conditions

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »