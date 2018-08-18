Guardiola warns Huddersfield will provide tough test

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players of the dangers of facing Huddersfield so early in the season.

The champions, who opened their title defence with a comfortable win at Arsenal last weekend, host the Terriers at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

City needed a late goal to beat David Wagner’s men away last year and then could only manage a goalless draw against them on the day they were presented with the Premier League trophy in May.

“Last season was tough, those games,” City boss Guardiola said. “They defended so well.

Pep Guardiola celebrates with Raheem Sterling, right, after the forward’s late winner against Huddersfield last season (Danny Lawson/PA)

“They are so tough – physicality, defensively strong, good set-pieces, good throw-ins, good counter-attack, good high pressing.

“It was complicated last season and I imagine quite similar games.

“In this part of the season, all the teams, especially those with a lot of players at the World Cup, you need time – one month or a month and a half.

“In this period, these kind of games are so dangerous for the players. Games like this – and Wolves, Cardiff, Fulham – I prefer these teams in October/November.

“In this period the contenders, the big teams, history says always drop points. I remember last season we dropped points against Everton, and Bournemouth we won in the 96th minute.

“Always in this period games are so complicated. I guess it will be on Sunday.”

Ilkay Gundogan respects Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)

Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has a lot of respect for Huddersfield and the work of their manager David Wagner, his fellow German.

Gundogan said: “I know him from Dortmund, he was manager of the second team when I was there. He is a very nice guy and I really like him. He’s a very good manager.

“The first game wasn’t that good for them. I hope for them they are going to stay in the Premier League but obviously I hope it is after Sunday they start (winning).”

We can confirm @DeBruyneKev has suffered a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) lesion in his right knee. No surgery is required, and the midfielder is expected to be out for around three months. Get well soon, KDB! #mancity pic.twitter.com/hozcvnF8BX — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 17, 2018

City will be without playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who was ruled out for three months after suffering a knee injury in training this week.

The return to fitness of David Silva after a minor knock is therefore timely but 18-year-old Phil Foden, impressive in the Community Shield earlier this month, could also get more opportunities.

Guardiola said: “It is not easy to replace Kevin but we’ll try to do our best.”

