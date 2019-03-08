Guardiola wants UEFA investigation to be resolved quickly

Pep Guardiola has urged UEFA not to drag out its investigation into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules by Manchester City.

The European governing body announced on Thursday it had launched a probe following a series of fresh allegations about the Premier League champions in the media.

The claims include allegations that some of City’s sponsorship deals were artificially inflated and that the club were deceitful in their accounting procedures.

City have denied the claims and manager Guardiola expressed his confidence in the club when questioned about the matter at his latest press conference.

Guardiola said: “I think the club made their statement yesterday, I can’t add more than that.

“The club is open, so hopefully it can finish as soon as possible and UEFA can decide what it sees.

“I said last season I trust a lot what the club has done because I know them. Hopefully they can solve it as soon as possible.”

Asked further if he was concerned the matter could taint his legacy at the club, Guardiola said: “No, absolutely not.”

Guardiola was speaking to media ahead of his side’s Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

Victory would take City four points clear at the top of the table ahead of rivals Liverpool’s encounter with Burnley on Sunday.

City regained the initiative in the title race as Liverpool were held to a draw by Everton last weekend. Guardiola, however, is not yet looking beyond what he expects to be a tough game against Javier Gracia’s side this weekend.

He said: “It’s incredible what he’s done. It is one of the toughest games we have in the last nine games.

“They have physicality, quality one on one, they are strong in the air, well organised. This season they have achieved a lot of points, they have done incredibly well.

“It’s the last game before 21 days without the Premier League, before the international break. Everything is closer in terms of fewer games left.

“At home it’s massively important for us to take our points.”

