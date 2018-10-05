Guardiola wants Liverpool fans to give City right kind of welcome after April incident

Pep Guardiola has called on Liverpool fans to live up to their traditional friendly reputation as Manchester City prepare to travel to Anfield on Sunday.

City’s team bus was attacked outside the stadium when it last visited the ground for a Champions League tie in April, with windows smashed as it was hit by missiles. City needed to source an alternative vehicle for their journey home.

No arrests were made after the incidents but Merseyside Police have this week announced increased security measures will be in place. It is also understood the team will take a different, as yet undisclosed, route to the stadium. Liverpool fans let off flares outside Anfield ahead of the Champions League tie with Manchester City (Peter Byrne/PA)

Even so, it has been reported that some City fans are calling for visiting supporters to arrive early to line the streets to try to protect the bus themselves.

Guardiola feels that should be unnecessary.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the City manager said: “I think the best way to protect the bus is for the Liverpool fans to be as Liverpool fans supposedly are.

“The best way is that when the people arrive at the stadium, (they are) going to see football game and enjoy watching both sides.

"Are you kidding me?" Guardiola responds to suggestions City fans may take it upon themselves to protect the bus at Anfield on Sunday; makes plea to Liverpool fans; wishes police protection wasn't necessary #MCFC pic.twitter.com/D5WQGIelPW — Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) October 5, 2018

“The best way is that we should not need the police. Why should the police need to be there? For what? We arrive there, both sides, to play a Premier League game. Why should our fans have to protect our bus? Are you kidding me?

“I would like the police to go home at 4.30 with their families, drinking a beer and loving the show. That is what they should do. But that depends on the Liverpool people, not on Manchester City.”

Guardiola’s annoyance at what happened in April was still evident when he was asked earlier about the matter.

“Liverpool should be upset not myself,” he said. “Liverpool, not me. The police knew it before it happened. Now they know it. I don’t know what’s going to happen.” Kevin De Bruyne could make a surprise early return from injury against Liverpool (Martin Rickett/PA)

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne could make a surprise early return to action after returning to training earlier this week.

It was feared the Belgian could be out for three months after suffering a knee injury in August.

Asked if the 27-year-old was available, Guardiola said: “We will see tomorrow.”

Benjamin Mendy could also return to fill a void at left-back after six games out with a foot injury while Fabian Delph is still sidelined. Pep Guardiola, right, has described Liverpool, who are managed by Jurgen Klopp, as a great team (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool beat City three times in four meetings last season but, as Guardiola pointed out, his side ultimately had the last laugh by winning the Premier League.

Asked if people saying Liverpool had worked out how to beat City were correct, Guardiola said: “Good – congratulations. They are right. So we won the Premier League.

“They are a top side even if we win, the way they play. Liverpool beat us but they beat a lot of teams, not just Manchester City.

“Liverpool are one of the two greatest teams in England and that’s why we tried to be close with them in terms of many, many things, and we are closer. They are a top side.”

- Press Association