News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Guardiola waiting on Arteta decision after talks with Arsenal

Guardiola waiting on Arteta decision after talks with Arsenal
By Press Association
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 02:30 PM

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta will travel with the squad for the Carabao Cup clash with Oxford despite holding talks over the vacant manager’s role at Arsenal.

Guardiola revealed in his pre-match press conference that Arteta had taken part in City’s training session on Tuesday and was due to travel to Oxford on Wednesday.

“He’s an incredible person… work ethic… and that’s why he’s with us,” said Guardiola. “He is talking with Arsenal so I don’t know what’s going to happen.

He is talking with Arsenal so I don't know what's going to happen

“Now it happens with Mikel that teams want him. He knows exactly what we would like but at the end the decision is personal.

“The organisation of the club is always live, it doesn’t always stay the same, what works today might not work tomorrow. The people today maybe won’t be here tomorrow.

“Now he’s part of our group and staff and he stays here. When we have any new news I’ll know, you’ll know and we’ll see what happens.

“Now he is here travelling with us. He was part of the training session and he’ll travel tomorrow.”

More on this topic

'Anything I say wouldn't help': Klopp keen to keep focus on football in Qatar'Anything I say wouldn't help': Klopp keen to keep focus on football in Qatar

'It's good to see how different managers work': Kane embracing opportunity to learn from Mourinho'It's good to see how different managers work': Kane embracing opportunity to learn from Mourinho

Morelos enters UEFA record books with Europa League scoring streak for RangersMorelos enters UEFA record books with Europa League scoring streak for Rangers

Pogba’s recovery from ankle injury set back by illnessPogba’s recovery from ankle injury set back by illness

footballMikel ArtetaPep GuardiolaLeague CupPremier LeagueMan CityTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Shane Ross: FAI sought €10m bailoutShane Ross: FAI sought €10m bailout

‘Gender is not an issue,’ says New York GAA’s first female chairperson‘Gender is not an issue,’ says New York GAA’s first female chairperson

ESRI: 90% of inter-county players use supplementsESRI: 90% of inter-county players use supplements

Audit and risk group claims Cork GAA figures ‘misleading’Audit and risk group claims Cork GAA figures ‘misleading’


Lifestyle

Do pets cause asthma? Can you still exercise? Liz Connor explains everything you need to know.4 myths about asthma you should probably stop believing

How about ditching plastics, becoming a vegan gardener or stopping impulse buying?These are the best gardening New Year resolutions for 2020 – how many will you do?

From gyms and games rooms to a home cinema, the possibilities are endless. By Luke Rix-Standing.9 ways to make the most of a spare room

Don’t let ‘prosecco face’ get you down, says Katie Wright.5 party season skin problems and how to deal with them

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »