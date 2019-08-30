News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Guardiola supports increase in solidarity payments to EFL clubs

By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 05:44 PM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola would welcome an increase in solidarity payments to English Football League clubs in the wake of Bury’s expulsion.

The Shakers’ EFL membership was withdrawn by the governing body late on Tuesday night following the collapse of a takeover and after the Sky Bet League One club had failed to show they could pay their debts.

There have been calls for a review of the current support package after it was reduced for the first time this season.

Bury’s EFL membership was withdrawn on Tuesday (Dave Howarth/PA)
League One clubs currently receive £675,000 from the Premier League, down from £690,000, and League Two sides get £450,000, having previously been £460,000.

Top-flight clubs, meanwhile, benefit from a TV rights package worth around £5billion.

Asked about the issue at his press conference on Friday, Guardiola said: “In Spain it happened, the lower leagues were stronger and now they are minor.

A takeover of Bury collapsed before their expulsion (Dave Howarth/PA)
“The big sharks eat the little ones and it is a problem.

“But if they decide – all the CEOs of the clubs – to (help) the teams with financial problems, I support it.

“You give them the facilities or the support, why not?”

The financial gap has been brought into focus following Bury’s expulsion, while Bolton received a late reprieve thanks to their purchase by Football Ventures (Whites) Limited.

- Press Association

BuryPep Guardiola

