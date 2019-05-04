NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Guardiola impressed by impact Rodgers has had at Leicester

Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 09:39 AM

Pep Guardiola believes Brendan Rodgers has already made a big impact as Leicester manager.

Title-chasing City host Rodgers’ Foxes in a crucial Premier League clash on Monday night.

Guardiola is not taking anything for granted against a side who have won five of their eight games under the former Liverpool and Celtic boss.

City manager Guardiola said: “I think Brendan shows his incredible quality as a manager, by the fact that in just two months they are playing the way he wants to play.

“Everyone knows their position, the movements are well coordinated and they have incredible quality up front. They have the people in front, and (Harvey) Barnes, (Demarai) Gray, (James) Maddison, (Marc) Albrighton are so fast. They have incredible quality.

“I saw three games and I was really impressed with the way they played. The players know it will be an incredible task for us but, of course, it’s already a final for us.

“And the fact that it’s the last game at home, hopefully people will come and help us and we do what we have to do, which is to win our game.”

Guardiola last came up against a Rodgers side when City faced Celtic in the group stages of the Champions League in 2016-17. Both matches ended in draws – 3-3 on a pulsating night in Glasgow and 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola expects things to be just as difficult.

He said: “I think there will be high pressing, good build-up, quality in the middle. They are going to attack, like Celtic did here and at Celtic Park.

“He played against Arsenal and even with 11 v 11 they were better. It’s a good side, a really good team.”

City will again be without Kevin De Bruyne, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Midfielder Fernandinho is a doubt with a knee problem.

- Press Association

