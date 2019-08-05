News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Guardiola: City couldn’t afford Maguire

Guardiola: City couldn’t afford Maguire
By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 09:29 AM

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City could not afford Harry Maguire and believes the defender can help rivals Manchester United mount a Premier League title challenge.

England international Maguire is on the verge of moving to Old Trafford from Leicester for a fee in the region of £80million.

United finished 32 points adrift of champions City last season but Guardiola expects Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to close the gap and be one of “many, many contenders” this term.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to strengthen his defence (Adam Davy/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to strengthen his defence (Adam Davy/PA)

“Maguire is an excellent, top-class player,” said the City boss after beating Liverpool on penalties to lift the Community Shield.

“We were interested but we could not afford it. United afforded it.

“He’s an excellent player, he made an incredible World Cup (in 2018), he’s strong in the air, good with the ball in the build-up and he’s so fast.

“Congratulations for United for this signing.

Pep Guardiola, centre, clutches the Community Shield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola, centre, clutches the Community Shield (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I don’t know if it will be like last season, two real contenders – Liverpool and us – to win the Premier League.

“I think United with Maguire and the other players they bought, Arsenal as well, and Chelsea, and Tottenham that they won all the pre-season so I think there will be many, many contenders this time.”

Having pipped Liverpool to top spot last season by a single point, City secured a 5-4 shoot-out success over Jurgen Klopp’s men on Sunday.

Claudio Bravo’s save from Georginio Wijnaldum proved decisive at Wembley after Joel Matip’s second-half header cancelled out Raheem Sterling’s opener in a 1-1 draw.

Claudio Bravo saves Georginio Wijnaldum’s penalty (Martin Rickett/PA)
Claudio Bravo saves Georginio Wijnaldum’s penalty (Martin Rickett/PA)

Guardiola admits there remains little between the two teams.

“They are a top-class team and the difference is one point ahead and one penalty ahead, that is the difference. It’s minor,” he said.

“Sometimes the coin can come on your side, sometimes it cannot so that is why it’s good to face them to see how well prepared we have to be to try to win the title.”

European champions Liverpool arguably had the better of the chances in London and struck the frame of the goal twice before equalising.

Jurgen Klopp saw his side beaten on penalties (Jane Barlow/PA)
Jurgen Klopp saw his side beaten on penalties (Jane Barlow/PA)

Despite the result, Reds boss Klopp felt his side’s attacking intent bodes well for the upcoming campaign, which starts at home to newly-promoted Norwich on Friday.

“Football-wise, the second half was just really, really good, the best way you can play against City,” said the German.

“They are in the early stages as well, they will be in a different shape in a couple of weeks, for sure.

“But having this amount of chances we had is a very good sign for us, absolutely.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

EasyHotel bosses set for takeover showdown with founderEasyHotel bosses set for takeover showdown with founder

Flying car hovers for one minute during Japanese demonstrationFlying car hovers for one minute during Japanese demonstration

Kasabian’s Serge: There were a few years of complete and utter excessKasabian’s Serge: There were a few years of complete and utter excess

Lewis Hamilton praises ‘bold’ and ‘risky’ Mercedes strategy after Hungarian winLewis Hamilton praises ‘bold’ and ‘risky’ Mercedes strategy after Hungarian win

footballHarry MaguireJurgen KloppPep GuardiolaFA Community ShieldLiverpoolMan City

More in this Section

Guardiola omitted Mahrez from Wembley squad over medication uncertaintyGuardiola omitted Mahrez from Wembley squad over medication uncertainty

‘Smiling Cinderella’ Hinako Shibuno wins Women’s British Open on major debut‘Smiling Cinderella’ Hinako Shibuno wins Women’s British Open on major debut

‘Unbelievable’ Lewis Hamilton storms to thrilling victory in Hungary‘Unbelievable’ Lewis Hamilton storms to thrilling victory in Hungary

Dele Alli to miss start of Premier League season with hamstring injuryDele Alli to miss start of Premier League season with hamstring injury


Lifestyle

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 5, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

There is hardly a more politically-charged fulcrum of international affairs in the world than the Straits of Hormuz in the Middle East.On the home strait to Hormuz in the Middle East

The story this week begins with an unfortunate flat squirrel encountered on a road in the Czech Republic, awkwardly renamed Czechia, uncomfortably similar to that of war-torn Chechnya fighting for independence from Russia.Squirrelling away to look at a rarely spotted rodent

This bank holiday weekend, many people will be out on coastal headlands, hoping to catch a glimpse of whales, dolphins, porpoises, and other ocean residents.Having a whale of a time

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »