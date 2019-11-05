News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Guardiola borrows phrase from Klopp as he bids to draw line under Mane row

Guardiola borrows phrase from Klopp as he bids to draw line under Mane row
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 09:49 PM

Pep Guardiola said he would not “put oil in the fire” as the controversy over his recent comments about Sadio Mane rumbled on.

Borrowing a phrase from his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, the Manchester City manager tried to play down remarks that labelled Reds striker Mane a diver.

Guardiola made the comments in an interview following City’s victory over Southampton on Saturday in reference to Liverpool’s own win over Aston Villa on the same day.

Sadio Mane was booked for diving against Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA).
Sadio Mane was booked for diving against Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA).

Mane, who had won what proved crucial late penalties in recent games against Leicester and Tottenham, was booked for diving in the area in the closing minutes against Villa.

Klopp expressed surprise at Guardiola’s interview, which came a week ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash between the two clubs at Anfield.

The German said he was “not too sure if I want to put oil on the fire” in response, but then referenced tactical fouling, a tactic City have been accused of in the past.

Asked about this at a press conference in Italy ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Atalanta, Guardiola said: “No comment on that. I don’t put oil in the fire.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his surprise at Pep Guardiola’s comments (Martin Rickett/PA).
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed his surprise at Pep Guardiola’s comments (Martin Rickett/PA).

Asked if he was surprised by Klopp’s riposte, Guardiola said: “No, no. No comment, honestly.”

Guardiola, however, did point out that his critique of Mane did come amid a host of compliments about the player and Liverpool, who lead City by six points heading into this weekend’s encounter.

He said: “My son and my daughter, all the time, when they win in the last minutes, ask me how lucky they are. But I say it’s not lucky.

“What Liverpool have done in the last season and this season, many, many times, is because they have this incredible quality and incredible talent to fight until the end.

Far away from my intention was to say Sadio is this type of player because I admire him a lot

“That’s why I said to my players – not just my son and my daughter – that it is not lucky. If it happens once or twice in a life then yes, but 10 or 12 or 13 times?

“In the 94th minute like it was against Leicester, it was a penalty, it was ‘wow’.

“That was the intention for my comment. Far away from my intention was to say Sadio is this type of player because I admire him a lot.

“But my comments – that speech was long. It was a praise for Liverpool, not just one action. To say it’s lucky again? No. It happens many times in Anfield, and away, because they push and they push.

“That’s why it’s nice to face them and try to compete with them. Hopefully I can clarify everything for Jurgen.”

The build-up to the Liverpool game has overshadowed the Atalanta fixture, which is to be played at the San Siro in Milan because the Italian club’s own ground in Bergamo does not meet UEFA requirements.

After winning their opening three matches in Group C, including a 5-1 thrashing of Atalanta a fortnight ago, City can secure qualification for the knockout stages with victory.

Guardiola said: “I’m wanting to quality as soon as possible. I’m not thinking of rotating my squad. I go game by game.”

More on this topic

FA find no evidence of illegal payment from Manchester City to Sancho agentFA find no evidence of illegal payment from Manchester City to Sancho agent

Pep Guardiola hails physicality and strength of hat-trick hero Raheem SterlingPep Guardiola hails physicality and strength of hat-trick hero Raheem Sterling

Man City boss Guardiola concerned for players over revised Christmas scheduleMan City boss Guardiola concerned for players over revised Christmas schedule

Man City’s Sergio Aguero unhurt after minor car crashMan City’s Sergio Aguero unhurt after minor car crash

footballJurgen KloppPep GuardiolaSadio ManeUEFA Champions LeagueAtalantaMan CityTOPIC: Manchester City FC

More in this Section

Manchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking pointsManchester City bid to seal qualification – 5 Champions League talking points

Dutch Olympic sprinter jailed in drug-smuggling caseDutch Olympic sprinter jailed in drug-smuggling case

We are not at Anfield to ‘take photos’ – Genk boss MazzuWe are not at Anfield to ‘take photos’ – Genk boss Mazzu

Do you agree with our League of Ireland team of the season?Do you agree with our League of Ireland team of the season?


Lifestyle

As a new box set of Bowie material from the 1960s pays homage to the late genius and Richard Purden spoke to some of the people who worked with him in that era.Newly discovered material explores the early oddity that was the genius David Bowie

Lost Lives, a documentary showing at Cork Film Festival, is a timely reminder of the bad old days in the North, writes Richard Fitzpatrick Tragedy of the Troubles: Documentary a timely reminder of dark days in North

Known as EDS, this group of rare conditions affect joint movement and connective tissue.Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil and Sia are sufferers, so what are Ehlers-Danlos syndromes?

Having less to spend can make you feel isolated and unhappy, but there are things you can do to help.What to do when your friends make a lot more money than you

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »