Guardiola and Klopp headline Premier League Manager of the Season shortlist

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp headline the four-man shortlist for Premier League Manager of the Season.

With Manchester City and Liverpool locked in a title race which will go to the wire in Sunday’s final round of fixtures, their respective managers are on the list along with Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino and Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo.

Guardiola is looking to become only the third manager to retain the title in the Premier League era, and is in the box seat with his City side certain of the trophy if they can win at Brighton on Sunday.

But they have been pushed all the way by Klopp’s Liverpool, who have lost only once this season – at City. The Reds have amassed 94 points, the fourth-highest tally of any team in a single Premier League season, leaving them only one point behind City.

Though Pochettino’s Spurs have suffered something of a late dip in form, the Argentinian has been recognised for keeping them in the running for a top-four finish despite not making a single signing in the summer and suffering the disruption of a delayed move to their new stadium.

Nuno’s Wolves, only promoted last summer, have collected 57 points ahead of their trip to Anfield on Sunday, the most for any promoted team for 18 years. Guaranteed seventh place, they remain in the running for a Europa League place depending on the outcome of the FA Cup final.

The final winner will be determined by a combination of a fans’ vote, open until 6pm on Thursday, and the views of an experts’ panel.

The winner will be announced by the League Managers Association next Thursday.

